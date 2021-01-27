ANTIGONISH: Three upcoming winter hikes on Keppoch Mountain have generated a lot of interest.

On Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. there will be a hike along the Keppoch Summit Loop in Antigonish County. Snow shoe rentals are available, or hikers can bring their own, according to Hike Nova Scotia (HNS). They also noted that participants are asked to meet at the Keppoch Mountain Lodge at 193 Keppoch Road.

Organizer Paul Barile said the hike is taking place at the former skill hill, which is only 15 minutes from Antigonish, and is just off Highway 104. He said they usually host six such hikes each year, three in the winter; three in the late summer or early fall.

“The Summit Loop goes up to the top and there’s some really nice views out there,” he said. “On a clear day, you can see to Cape Breton from some of the spots up there. It’s a really nice, well-maintained trail. It’s about a five kilometre loop you do, so two-and-a-half up, two-and-a-half down. Depending on how fast the pace is, somewhere between an hour, an hour-and-a-half, if you really take your time, maybe two hours, at moderate pace. It’s suitable for anyone who does even a little bit of hiking. You don’t have to be a mountaineer or an Olympic athlete to do this, it’s a pretty tame hike.”

Because it’s a popular hike, Barile said there is a social aspect to this event. For instance, HNS said participants will be able to warm up before or after their hike by the outdoor fire pit.

“It’s a nice community thing, people like to come and get together and meet some people,” he noted. “It’s also for people who are new to hiking or new to the area and want to explore. You get to go; you have a certified Hike Leader from the Outdoor Council of Canada. It’s a safe, easy to way to get in and learn your way around the trail, and meet some people.”

Barile also confirmed that the lodge will be open.

“It’s a pretty big space so even with social distance; we can get the capacity to almost 30 people in there.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

The Keppoch Summit Loop is then scheduled to host a night hike on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Organizers said those interested are asked to bring headlamps, flashlights and changes of clothes for colder temperatures. If anyone forgets to take a light of their own, Barile said there are a few available in the lodge.

“It’s a really neat one,” he said. “Along the trail, we have reflectors on the trees at intervals. That’s a really popular one, a lot of people show up to those nighttime hikes. It makes the woods look totally different.”

The “Big Allan Hike” will be held on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at Keppoch. Barile explained the Big Allan Trail meanders along a base on the mountain’s ridgeline and offers an easier hike than the Summit Loop.

“It doesn’t up to the top of anything but it’s just a nice scenic walk,” he said. “It’s a similar distance of five kilometres but you’re not having to hike to the top of anything really. We like to showcase a little bit more of what we have rather than just taking people on the same trail all the time.”

Last weekend’s hike, like dozens around the province, were organized with help from Hike Nova Scotia.

Barile said he was no worries about snow since Keppoch Mountain remains shrouded by earlier snowfalls, but ice and mild weather can pose challenges. He said the Hike Leader will show up early to inspect the trails, and if there are any risk, he will cancel the hike or change the route. In most cases, Barile said they will know about any changes well ahead of the day of the hike.

“We recommend people that when they come to these winter hikes they bring snowshoes,” he said. “At the lodge, we have a full set of snowshoes so if people show up for this, we have snowshoes for rent. We keep it cheap, if someone really needs them, we hook them up. We want to make sure people are safe.”

Barile said hike groups are currently capped at nine people, due to public health restrictions but that could change. Despite that, he said they’ve received a lot of interest in the hikes.

The local organizer noted that these hikes would not be possible without the involvement of HNS. Barile said the provincial group provides information packets for each hike and promote hikes on their website and through social media.

“They put on this series and they’re a great provincial resource and organization that does really good stuff in helping to get people out on trails, make sure they’re safe, and have training sessions going on,” Barile said. “They’re a great partner for these and we’re happy to have them help us put these on.”

He said HNS ensures the events remain safe by providing qualified and experienced guides, and have comprehensive knowledge of each hike location.

“If you’re someone who’s a little hesitant, they create this great umbrella, this great platform where you know you can go on their website and be confident that the information about the hike you’re going to go on, or the area is somewhere you’re not going to get in trouble, or you’re not going to have a bad time,” Barile noted.

HNS said it and 15 host organizations partnered to offer the Winter Guided Hike Series in January, February and March. There are over 35 hikes scheduled province-wide, HNS said, noting hikes are led by local folks and participants qualify to win trail prizes.

These free or low-cost hike or snowshoe events require pre-registration and will follow public health protocols, according to HNS.

Participants were asked to adhere to public health protocols by practicing physical distancing, and because it was an outdoor event, people had the option to wear face masks.

HNS executive director Janet Barlow said they ask local groups, municipalities and local businesses to organize and lead hikes, then HNS will do high level promotion, provide an organizer’s guide and give trail prizes to give away.

“We do get feedback from a lot of our local groups to say that when they ask people who show up to register for their hike, how did you hear about this, a lot of them hear about it through Hike Nova Scotia,” said Barlow. “We have quite a wide reach on social media and we send out public service announcements to media outlets, and so on. We do help those local groups reach more of their audience than they might be able to on their own.”

Despite the public health protocols, there are fewer people participating, but Barlow said the numbers remain healthy.

“The series has been really popular,” she said. “We can only take up to 50 or 60 events per season and usually we get that number. On average, we’ll get about 20 people coming out to each of those events.”

She said the hikes help get people active and outdoors, which is important during the pandemic.

“It’s just one way that we can encourage people to get out on the trails,” she noted. “Some people, they may want to go hiking but they don’t have someone to hike with, well there’s a guided hike, it gives you a leader, and a bunch of other folks to hike with. The leader, of course, is a local person and they know the trail really well.”

Barlow said the hikes follow all public health rules and are low-risk, easy activities.

“We know now that being outdoors is more of a low risk environment compared to when you have people gathering indoors,” she noted. “Pandemic or not, they need that physical activity, and they need the exposure to nature to help destress and take their minds off of it.”

Although some conditions can be an impediment, Barlow said the hikes are not dependent on ideal weather.

“If there’s snow, then you can use snowshoes, great, if there’s no snow, the event just turns into a hike, either way it works,” Barlow stated.

Due to the new public health rules, Barlow said hikes that were held along the Ceilidh Coastal Trail in Inverness County in past years, will not be held this year.

“It all depends on what groups comes forward,” she explained. “A lot of groups did decide this past fall and this winter just not to hold events because of the uncertainty around the virus, and reduced capacity.”

Those who need snowshoes can easily find some to borrow, rent or buy using HNS’ online guide, with over 65 listings, the group said, noting there are over 40 venues where to borrow from for free. The full schedule with registration details and directions for each hike, as well as more about webinars and the HNS guide can be found at: www.hikenovascotia.ca. HNS added that hikes are listed by date and region, and include various lengths and difficulty levels.