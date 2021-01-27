ANTIGONISH: An Antigonish judge has found a Halifax man to be responsible for his actions following an assault on a local doctor at his home.

In his decision released Jan. 18, the Supreme Court judge ruled he denied the allegation by James Timothy Cecil Barron that a combination of alcohol and seizures impaired his consciousness to the extent he had no voluntary control over his actions.

Justice Nick Scaravelli said based upon the evidence, he was not satisfied that Barron was in a state of impairment, to the extent that he did not have voluntary control over his actions at the time of his altercation.

“Mr. Barron was able to make cogent verbal and physical responses when communicating with Dr. Rahman and throughout the assault, thereby demonstrating elements of decision making and control,” Scaravelli said.

The decision states that on the evening of May 6, 2018 Barron attacked Dr. Faisal Rahman as he and his wife were getting ready to go out for the evening to visit friends.

As Rahman approached his SUV parked in his driveway and opened the back hatch door with the intention of raising the back seats, he noticed a person he later identified as Baron, located on the passenger seat that was in a reclined position.

Smelling of alcohol, Barron demanded the keys, something Rahman declined. As he retreated to his house with the intention to lock the door behind him, Barron replied he was going inside the house with him.

An agitated Barron put his leg behind Rahman’s and pushed him to the ground, he walked over, got on top and began punching him in the face several times.

During this altercation, which lasted approximate 10 minutes, Barron said “I want to teach you a lesson. Why did you lie to me.”

When Sobia Jamal, Rahman’s spouse, left the house, she first heard noises and then saw her husband on the ground. Barron was sitting on top of him with his forearm against her spouse’s neck while punching him in the face.

She screamed at him, Barron looked at her, stood up and stared at her before walking away.

“Mr. Barron then attacked and violently assaulted Dr. Rahman by repeatedly punching and choking him,” Scarvelli’s decision read. “The attack continued for a period of time despite Dr. Rahman’s pleas for him to stop.”

Rahman suffered bruises and lacerations, a fractured nose and the loss of two teeth, and required dental surgery to repair the damage.

Sometime in early October 2018 while the family was cleaning the interior of the SUV, they discovered a key ring with a set of keys. The RCMP determined through a registration search, that the keys found in the Rahman SUV matched Barron’s car, a Nissan sedan.

As a result, a police officer travelled to Halifax, located the vehicle, unlocked the door and started the vehicle with the keys.

Originally charged with theft, aggravated assault and robbery, Scaravelli found Barron guilty of assault causing bodily harm.