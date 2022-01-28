History of River Bourgeois

Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905. He wrote Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

The fishery: Drying

When the captain or master of the schooner had taken and salted a cargo of cod, he returned to port, but the work was not finished. The fish had still to be dried and transported to the market in Halifax.

In reality it wasn’t simply drying. This operation guaranteed the best condition of the cod; the colour and the taste.

In sum, the good quality of the cod depended on an effective drying according to the rules recognized at the time. The captain of the schooner himself could achieve drying of a cargo that could contain 1,500 to 2,000 quintals of fish. This work was confined to families of the parish engaged in drying a given quantity of fish. Certainly it was the women who did this work.

At the end of the fishing, trip the cod was processed and cleaned with care to remove the silt and other impurities and to discharge the excess brine.

The drying consisted of stretching the cod on vines, side by side head to tail so as to use less space. It was necessary to turn the fish over a number of times a day so as to avoid it being burned by the sun.

If it rained and even if it was overcast, the cod had to be picked up and put in the carbaneau; it was taken out again when the weather was fine. Fine weather or foul at night the fish was sheltered. At the time of Nicholas Denys, it could vary a little but certain factors had to be taken into consideration; temperature, intensity of the sun, humidity, and wind direction.

Drying outdoors could take at least three weeks.

The fishery: Sale

After the cod had been medium dried, it was loaded again into the schooner. It was weighed then and the “driers” were paid by the quintal (112 Pounds) for around 50 cents at that time.

At the beginning of the century, the dried cod was priced at $3.50 per quintal (in the fall of 1937 it sold for $1.75 a pound by the fishmongers around Ottawa). If you deduct 50 cents paid to the driers, the owners of the schooner received less than 3 cents a pound for his fish.

A cargo of 1,500 to 2,000 quintals, which was the usual take for a trip, would sell for $4,500 to $6,000 approximately. With this income, the owners had to pay the fishermen and then there were the expenses of maintenance of the schooner. Captain Anselm Samson, who fished until 1918 when the price had gone up a little, said that the largest gross he had ever gotten from the sale of a cargo of cod was $9,000 gross receipts.

The loading completed, the captain and crew left again this time towards Halifax where the selling was taking place, but Halifax by water was more than 150 miles. Depending on the wind, this voyage could take from two to five days.