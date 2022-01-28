All of our journeys begin with the first step

An ability I work to maintain is to be able to walk and to do so whenever it suits me.

A brisk walk, regardless of its distance, offers much for its participants. Walking, in addition to being a peaceful activity, provides benefits to our bodies and brains.

According to the world renowned Mayo Clinic on April 21, 2021, “Something as simple as going for a short walk increases the amount of oxygen that your body brings in, which increases overall blood oxygen level. It also has benefits like improved digestion and more energy.”

A key word in that quote is “short.” You do not need to be out for miles or hours; just getting outdoors has immediate benefits. Simply briskly walking several times each week will enable beneficial consequences for your body and brain.

This free activity offers opportunities to experience nature’s sights, sounds, smells, and, if you are lucky, its wildlife. During our lockdowns and restricted movements it also provides the potential for having communication with others who have also gone outdoors to seek fresh air and mobility.

In these times when our movement options are greatly curtailed, now would be an excellent time to take back some control over what we do and when. Mandated restrictions are directing us regarding our activities; however, they do not prevent us from rising to the challenge to do something positive that will enable us to better cope with the demands being forced upon us by the coronavirus.

Since all journeys begin with the first step, one of our wellness challenges is to decide how many steps will follow. Will your walk take you to the end of the street, to another specific destination, or to simply follow an out-and-back route? Its doing is entirely your choice. The independence of this activity also allows you to do it whenever it suits your choice.

I acknowledge that I occasionally meet like-minded individuals during my frequent outings, as well as those who believe that their dogs need activity therefore they are walking them. It is a strange concept that people will acknowledge that their dogs need exercise, but many do not apply that same belief to themselves. It would be encouraging to witness more doing brisk walks for their personal benefits, and if possible, taking the dogs with them.

We are living beings with no two of us being identical, thus we need activity strategies that suit us and not cater to others. We can walk alone, or not, and we can do it whenever we want to slot it into our 24-hour days. All we need are proper clothing for varying weather conditions, visibility to take note of our terrain, and the desire to get out and be moving.

I believe that the time needed is already available but many are enabling it to be gobbled up by other believed to be important doings. Many of us are engaged in social media activities and electronic sources of entertainment with little or no emphasis on that which will enhance our long-term health?

Will some of us be like an individual that I know who quit smoking after he developed throat cancer? Do we want our health care personnel to provide us with an unhealthy prognosis and then we decide to attempt to correct our now-existing problems? Being proactive might lessen the need to be reactive.

Since many of us are good at developing habits, we must seriously strive to establish the practice that a certain time of our days’ 24 hours be dedicated to mobility. I have learned through the school of hard knocks that it is too easy to delay something until another time and then witness it pass into one of those well-meaning intentions that went nowhere.

This healthful endeavour is for your body and brain; therefore, you are the one to implement it and to foster its continuity.

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)