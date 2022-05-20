Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905. After his classical studies from 1922 to 1928 at the seminary at Trois Riviere, he spent three years at agricultural school at Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatiere. Here he earned bachelors’ degrees in arts and one in agricultural science. In addition, he acquired a diploma in Social Sciences from l’Universite de Laval in 1935.

Ranking first in translation exams, he went on to translating debates in the House of Commons as well as the Senate.

Taking advantage of the leisure time his new job afforded, Boudreau studied Canadian history and French literature for four years from 1940 to 1944 at the University of Ottawa under the guidance of M.M. Lucien Brault and Seraphin Marion.

In 1947 Boudreau was appointed head of translations at the Ministry of Agriculture, a position he held until his retirement in 1970,

His wife, Julie, daughter of Captain Anselme Samson of River Bourgeois, died in 1982. They had two sons, Paul and Maurice and a daughter, Cecile.

In 1980, he published, in Editions d’Acadie, Moncton, the history of the trappists in Nova Scotia (1823-1919) entitled Le Petit Clairvaux.

He also authored Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated:

The fishery

The captain of the schooner brought back from the city a diverse cargo of merchandise for himself and his family, as well as filling orders for several people from the parish. These are some of the various articles: flour; sugar; molasses (in ponchons); tea; biscuits; salt beef; cheese in large grindstones; fabrics; sewing thread; nails; utensils; and instruments, indispensable articles for life at that time.

The ship’s owner brought the season to an end by doing gabotage. For example he made voyages in search of agricultural products at Prince Edward Island or coal at Sydney. Then it was the off-season which lasted until the next fishing season usually the following May.

Fisherman’s pay

Often the fisherman was paid only as the rule says “half line.” Thus each fisherman was treated equally independent of the quantity taken. Half of the cod sold was distributed to the crew. Sticking to the previous calculations, each fisherman could earn from $150 to $200 at the end of the fishing season during the period before the first war. The remainder went to the captain or to the owner of the vessel who had assumed the expense of maintenance and of refueling the ship.

Given the prices at that time, which seem ridiculous these days, there was little danger that a ship owner could get rich. And we agree that compared to other parishioners, the captain-owner enjoyed a certain well-deserved ease.

It would seem obvious that certain merchants and unscrupulous proprietors of schooners and stores profited by their situation to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor fishermen who were shamefully exploited.

In other cases, the fisherman was paid only for the quantity of fish he had taken. According to the rule the take of each fisherman was noted on his return to the schooner each day. This was the method that had been adopted by the Portuguese owners.