EVERYDAY SAFETY: Let the good times roll

This morning I was in traffic, trying to get to our office building on the other side of the harbour and moving about 300 metres in 30 minutes.

It made me think of how our roadways have generally improved in the 40-plus years that I have been driving. Heavy traffic in the city is nothing new for us, of course.

In the eighties, I waited an hour in traffic every weekday morning commuting to university on 200-year-old streets that were intended for moving horse carts. The geography and business centre of the city hasn’t changed, but the improvements for squeezing all of those people down those same horse paths definitely has done.

The science of getting on and off the road

When I was studying engineering, one of my favourite courses was land surveying, especially when we could go outside with our instruments and stake out the grounds.

I haven’t done surveying since then, but one good take away for me was that I know how the design of off ramps of two intersecting roads affects the safety of that interchange.

There are a lot of math calculations in designing an off ramp. For example, in a typical, circular off ramp, called a cloverleaf, the designer will layout a constant radius for the curve when possible. You will know what I mean, when you drive a highway off ramp, and you can hold your steering wheel in the same position for the whole turn.

One problem for designers is when there isn’t enough land available for making a nice smooth circular ramp, so that the radius of the curve changes while you are in the turn. You’ll notice this when you drive an off ramp, and the curve seems to become tighter as you continue driving through the whole turn. You’re not imagining it; the radius of the curve of the off ramp really is changing. This can cause ‘single vehicle accidents’ in winter or if the driver is going too fast while on the off ramp.

Today’s highways are designed with computer modeling for nice, long constant radius curves of the interchange ramps. Faster speed limits and larger ramps for increased safety are why modern high-speed highways need so much extra land than in previous versions.

From stoplights to traffic circles

If you think about it, old style uncontrolled intersections in the city were made for horse drawn carts. Two drivers would probably have stopped on intersecting streets, and one would wave the other to go first; that’s probably how it started. Then, when cars became enclosed and more powerful and plentiful, the ‘controlled intersection’ was needed, with traffic cops standing in the centre of the intersection.

Later, traffic lights automated the process, removing the traffic cop. Yes, police who directed traffic were a thing at one time and I am just old enough to remember them. Today, the traffic circle is replacing the controlled intersection with its traffic lights and good riddance.

I first came across a traffic circle in a suburban area of Chicago. At the time I thought, ‘this is like a mini version of the Armdale Rotary.” It was smaller and slower than the rotary, but much smoother with very little stopping needed. They are much safer than traditional intersections, too, since everyone is turning right and there’s no possibility of being T-boned. The worst accident you would get is a side-swipe.

Self-driving cars; the end of traffic lights, speeding tickets, and motels

When I was in Las Vegas, a while ago, I hopped on a driverless elevated streetcar that moved passengers for about a half kilometer, from one casino to another. It was really just a horizontal elevator, or something out of the sci-fi movie Blade Runner.

I imagine that this is what self-driving cars will be like, as well. For self-driving cars version 1.0, we will drive in the normal way to a major highway. The highway will have various sensors designed into it for that purpose. Then we will put the car in ‘self-driving mode’ and sit back, have lunch, do work, watch a movie, or sleep (if we’re going to Montreal, etc.).

Then, at the end of your trip, the car will exit the highway and park in a close by holding area. We will then take control again and drive normally, to our destination. Toronto’s Highway 407 has some of these features now. It is a toll highway that reads your car’s transponder when you enter the highway and reads it again when you leave the highway, at whatever off-ramp you take. It then charges you for the distance you travelled, similar to today’s bridge passes but without toll booths.

In self-driving version 2.0, all roads including city streets, will be controlled, and today’s regular cars, without self-driving equipment, would be antiques that are restricted to certain areas. Your 45-minute morning stop and go commute to work or school of today, would then be 20 minutes or less, since the road network would link all cars together.

There will be no need for speeding tickets since the network controls the movement of every vehicle. There would still be flat tires and breakdowns, but there would be no driver- related accidents and little stopping. A bonus for highway driving at night, is that self-driving cars will have infrared sensors that scan the road sides for living things, so deer or moose collisions will also be reduced.

When I worked in northern Manitoba, there was a bus service to Winnipeg that left at night and arrived in the city, in the morning, 10 hours later. It was a sleeper bus and people planned their trip around that sleep time. In the future, long car rides will be like this as well. You will leave Halifax at night, sleep in your car and wake up in Montreal, or wherever, in the morning.

When this happens, cars will have features like a sleeper compartment on a train rather than for driving performance, so roadside motels and coffee shops will be a thing of the past.

I’m not against driving; I enjoy it. My first car was a 1971 V-8 Camaro, and I loved that car. I’m sure that the horse cart drivers in the city, 200 years ago, loved their horses too but things change.

A couple of years ago, I was parked beside a Tesla and all of the sudden the car pulled out of its parking spot on its own, with no driver! This was another ‘Bladerunner’ moment for me. I didn’t know that Tesla cars have a feature that lets them go to their owner, from across the parking lot, when they are called. Welcome to self-driving cars version 1.0; it’s here, today.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.