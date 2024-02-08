Home Gallery Hitting bullseyes in L’Ardoise Gallery Hitting bullseyes in L’Ardoise By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos contributed. The first of two Grand River Mixed Dart Tournaments took place on Jan. 20. The event was sponsored by the L’Ardoise Jolly Club and raised funds for the Grand River Volunteer Fire Deptartment. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register