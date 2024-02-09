Home Sports Standout shooting guard commits to CBU Sports Standout shooting guard commits to CBU By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 9, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed by CBU Athletics. Cole Harbour native Lily François – a Grade 12 student-athlete with Armbrae Academy in Halifax – has committed to play for the CBU Capers women’s basketball program starting next season. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register