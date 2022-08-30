‘Hole-in-one’ product released by Glenora Distillery

GLENVILLE: After playing a round on one of the world’s finest courses, golfers now have the opportunity, for a limited time, to toast the memorable experience with a spirit that bears its name.

Earlier this month, Glenora Distillers International Limited unveiled Cabot Cliffs; a special and limited edition 15-year-old single malt whisky that honours the Inverness County attraction.

“It’s a hole-in-one,” Lauchie MacLean – Glenora president – told The Reporter, aptly using a golf term to describe what he called a “spectacular” achievement.

Its release is the latest chapter in a relationship between the neighbouring internationally acclaimed businesses, which are located approximately 12 kilometres apart. A few years ago, the distillery honoured Cabot Links – the signature sister course of Cabot Cliffs – in a similar fashion. That 19-year-old batch, labelled Glen Breton Rare Cabot Links Reserve, was wildly popular.

“It is a fine product,” MacLean said of Cabot Cliffs Reserve, noting that it reflects the commitment that both companies have made to providing “high quality.”

He explained that the process of extracting the hand-selected “limited amount” from their best barrels of aging whisky – which produced 688 bottles at 43 per cent ABV – as “not easy” and time-consuming.

MacLean noted that Cabot Cliffs Reserve, a rare limited edition, is a “must-have” for any collector or connoisseur.

“A very light gentle breeze,” he offered, when asked for a description, including the pleasing hints of apple and sweet maple.

Cabot Cliffs Reserve is the latest milestone for the Glenville company, one that has established a second-to-none reputation for distilling fine single malts, including Glen Breton Rare; North America’s first single-malt whisky. It has been honoured with several gold medals, along with a spot on the Top-50 Spirits list issued by the highly-respected Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

A 750 millilitre bottle of Cabot Cliffs Reserve, which retails for $150, comes in an eye-catching box, which features an image of the golf course.

MacLean noted that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the whisky, so they decided to wait to do so in conjunction with Cabot Cliffs 10th anniversary.

When it comes to the early response, he said there has been a “great uptake.”

“It has been phenomenal,” MacLean added.

The release of Cabot Cliffs Reserve coincides with the first ‘normal’ tourist season in a couple of years for Glenora, due to the effects of the continuing global pandemic.

Although there have been plenty of visitors, with numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels, MacLean described it as a “challenging” one, particularly when it comes to getting employees for the property, which is not only home to the distillery, but also an inn, pub and dining room.

Nevertheless, MacLean said, “Our team has worked well together.”

Getting back to Cabot Cliffs Reserve, he stressed the importance of quickly ordering or picking it up, it is not only available at Glenora, but also the golf course that bears its name. It can also be ordered online and delivered in Canada.

For more information about Glenora Distillers International Limited, including its special edition 15-year-old Cabot Cliffs Reserve single malt whisky, visit: www.glenbretonwhisky.com.