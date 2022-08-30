MABOU: The group 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton is back.

After a two-year hiatus, the volunteer group will make a sizeable annual donation to a worthy organization next month.

“I am truly excited that we can do this again,” Mary Janet MacDonald – one of the founding members of 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton – said in a recent group press release.

In a follow-up interview with The Reporter, Josie MacEachern, another founding member, reflected on the group’s return.

“We have been able to make a big impact in our communities,” she said of the initiative, one that covers Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties.

The first monetary gift awarded by the group came in 2017, with the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH) Foundation receiving $17,000 towards construction of a family room in its palliative care unit.

In 2018, the ICMH Auxiliary garnered the donation, which helped finance the purchase of a portable ultrasound. And, in 2019 – the most recent award presented by 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton went to the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department, which purchased a ‘jaws of life.’

With momentum continuing to build after three successful years, the initiative was upended – like so many other efforts – by the COVID-19 global pandemic, which, amongst other things, led to restrictions on public gatherings.

“It is like starting from scratch,” MacEachern offered of combatting the uncontrollable interruption.

Members have been diligently working to ensure everyone’s return; not to mention getting the word out to prospective members.

“We are getting a strong response,” MacEachern said, noting that they boasted 140 members when the group was temporarily shelved.

Now an international movement, 100 Women Who Care launched in Michigan in 2006. It is based on the premise of bringing 100 women together – each willing to contribute $100 per year – to make donations to worthy community causes.

A few years – much closer to home – MacEachern noticed the success that similar groups were having success in Halifax, Truro and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

“I thought that we could do the same in our part of rural Cape Breton,” she said.

MacEachern added that women came together from “all walks of life,” including students, working women, retirees and seniors.

The highlight of the 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton’s return will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Strathspey Place in Mabou.

Leading up to the evening, members will have an opportunity to make nominations, with three chosen randomly to make their ‘pitch’ to the group. Each organization will have five minutes to convince the membership that they should receive the 2022 donation.

“We vote and choose who we think has made the most compelling presentation,” MacEachern explained of the focus for the two-hour community celebration.

The gathering will also include a presentation from representatives of the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department, who will outline how it, and their communities, have benefitted from the 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton gift.

To join the 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton effort, visit www.100womenruralcapebreton.com, and click ‘get involved,’ or visit and ‘like’ the group’s 100 Women Rural Cape Breton page on Facebook.

Also, for more information, contact MacEachern (902-258-5402) or MacDonald (902-870-6504), or email: 100womenruralcapebreton@gmail.com.