Home invasion suspects plead not guilty, trial scheduled for this summer

PORT HAWKESBURY: Three people charged for a home invasion that sent four people to the hospital entered not guilty pleas on Monday and now have trials scheduled to start in August.

According to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS) Craig Edward Ryan, 51, of Mulgrave, Craig Evan Ronald Ryan, 23, of West Bay, and Riley Hoben, 23, of Boylston pleaded not guilty in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court to all charges.

On Oct. 1, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road in Mulgrave.

The RCMP said a group of men forced their way into a home and assaulted four people inside, before fleeing the area.

According to the RCMP, all four victims were transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital by ambulance for treatment, with two of the victims suffering “serious but non-life threatening injuries” and two of the victims suffering “minor injuries.”

On Oct. 5, the RCMP arrested the Ryans, who appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Oct. 6 and were released on conditions.

After Inverness County District RCMP arrested Hoben on Oct. 16, they advised they were continuing efforts to locate a video taken at the time of the incident which could assist investigators identify a fourth suspect.

“Yes we still believe a fourth person was involved,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter. “We still do not have a copy of the video. We have not received any tips from the public, but the investigation is still ongoing.”

According to the PPS, the men are each facing charges of: break and enter; aggravated assault; assault causing bodily harm; two counts of assault; and three counts of mischief.

The conditions of their release included not to go near the residence where the incident occurred on Tower Road, and to have no contact with James Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Juanita Simpson, or Jonathan Larade, PPS noted.

The conditions of Hoben’s release were the same as the Ryans, but included a condition to reside at Amy Lane in Boylston and to not have any contact with the Ryans.

PPS added there is a pre-trial conference scheduled for May 29, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., and the trial is scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., both in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.