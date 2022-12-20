ANTIGONISH: On the doorstep of a storefront along the Main Street of the town that adopted them as one of their own, the Hadhad family, along with numerous friends and community supporters, celebrated something pretty sweet.

As flurries of snow began to fall down in the Town of Antigonish on Dec. 10, Tareq Hadhad, the founder and CEO of Peace by Chocolate, along with his father Isam, cut a ribbon outside the turquoise blue shop that will now act as their new Antigonish-based location to sell their vastly expanding array of products, while also continuing to share their story of peace.

“We are really excited; we have been working on this project for a while now. The idea was to give our thanks and gratitude to the community who welcomed us with open arms since 2016, and have showed us the real meaning of love and support,” Hadhad told The Reporter in an interview the day prior. “So we wanted to open a new store in the heart of downtown Antigonish, on Main Street. First as a way to contribute and give back, and second, because we wanted to celebrate.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

On Dec. 10, Peace by Chocolate Founder and CEO Tareq Hadhad (front left) and his father Isam Hadhad cut the ribbon at their new location on Main Street in Antigonish.

Antigonish’s own Willy Wonka, highlighted the opening of the Main Street brick-and-mortar brings their family’s story in Antigonish, full circle.

“Everyone has been really excited; the emotions have been high, especially around this time of the year,” Hadhad said. “We have been working on the storefront since the spring of this year, and have been working on the construction on the store for some time. It was delayed; it was certainly supposed to open earlier but because of the supply chain we had to delay a little bit.”

There’s nothing that can get someone more into the holiday spirit, he said, than chocolate and peace.

“And we have that perfect marriage to really bring people together on these two values,” Hadhad said. “Our theme for the holidays is, ‘Happy Holidays, All of Them,’ as we want to celebrate everyone in the community and we want to make sure we are part of their holiday spirit.”

The family and community celebration couldn’t have come at a better time of year, he said, as it worked out perfectly to open the local chocolate store just in time for the holiday season.

“We are finally ready to open our doors; there is a lot of excitement surrounding this. We are excited just to have a permanent space now to run our retail storefront,” Hadhad said. “We are opening that store really as a way to move our location from Bay Street, just down from the hospital, because the town had been really gracious and generous to allow us to operate it from there.”

Contributed photo

This turquoise blue shop on Main Street in Antigonish will act as the new location to sell Peace by Chocolate’s expanding array of confectionaries.

Six years ago, the Hadhad family was making 200 pieces of chocolate every week in their family kitchen and selling it at the Antigonish Farmer’s market every Saturday morning. Today, their national distribution deal has them on shelves from coast-to-coast-to-coast in chains like Sobeys, Lawtons, Safe Way, and Thrifty’s along with having their products on Amazon.ca, in airports across the country, their personal retail web site, and their flagship location at the Queen’s Marquee on the Halifax waterfront.

Just a short time ago, the Syrian family was fighting for survival as refugees, but after arriving in Antigonish, the Hadhads wanted to bring chocolate, the product of happiness, to the people of their new home and restore their Damascus chocolate business which was started in 1986 and was completely destroyed in late 2012 by bombs during the Syrian War.

Hadhad suggested one of the things Peace by Chocolate wants to do is bridge the divide and to appreciate the very things that make people different.

“That’s really at the heart of the message that we are delivering throughout this opening and we are really excited the store will be carrying all of our product line, that we were unable to sell at our old shop,” he said. “The Bay Street location was very tight in capacity that we could not sell all of our products, and now with the new store, we’re introducing new products that we were not able to sell before.”

Peace by Chocolate will be introducing new hot coca drinks, something Hadhad believes will be signature to them, while also being very on-brand.

“The Antigonish store will be a presentation for what our product line can be,” he said. “I think that has been the (best) decision we have made in the company, to be honest, to focus more on our own retail spots.”

Right now, the company’s focus is to grow their e-commerce and wholesale businesses within the network of distributors across the country, as well as focusing on exporting to countries outside of Canada in 2023, noting down the road, they may look into opening an additional storefront in another province.