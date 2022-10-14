In years past when jobs were scarce and many were forced to move away, increasing immigration was a tough sell, but now, as the population ages and employers continue looking for workers, it seems like a logical solution.

This past summer, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the service industry is experiencing setbacks, despite busy restaurants and hotels around the town.

Following the town’s regular council meeting on July 18, the mayor said the town was “very excited” to host events like Canada Day, large crowds for the Highland Games, and over 1,100 people coming to Antigonish for the Special Olympics.

One avenue that could be improved, which is not isolated to Antigonish, is the addition of people into the service industry, Boucher said.

Even after the province lifted COVID-19 restrictions and the service industry resumed regular day-to-day business, Boucher said many establishments around the province are looking for employees.

The mayor said there are a variety of entities looking for workers, from McDonalds, to StFX University, to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. She said it’s hard to recruit frontline workers in the service industry, professors or staff at the university, or nurses and doctors at the hospital with a housing shortage.

Despite the lack of housing in the area, Boucher explained the town is working very closely with both the provincial and federal governments, and she can already see results.

During the Distinguished Speaker Series, presented by the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government on Sept. 22 at Mulroney Hall in Antigonish, Central Nova MP and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser spoke about Canada’s immigration strategy.

First elected as the Central Nova MP in 2015, Fraser has previously served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance from 2019 to 2021, and as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change from 2018 to 2019.

In 2021, Fraser served concurrently as Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister.

In October 2021, Fraser became immigration minister and is currently leading Canada’s efforts to boost immigration levels to help drive the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The demographic makeup of Canada is something that should cause alarm, Fraser said, with an aging population that’s not being replaced with an injection of young people to join the labour force and contribute to communities.

About 50 years ago, Fraser said there were seven workers in Canada for every retired person, but today that’s down to three, and in Nova Scotia, it’s slightly more than two workers for every retired person. If the trends continue, Canada will be forced to “severely” boost immigration levels, Fraser noted.

Despite the present uncertainty, the medium and long-term potential right now for Canada is something Fraser has never seen in his lifetime. He said there are opportunities to fill gaps in the supply chain, pointing to record-breaking agricultural production in western Canada that was achieved this year while trying to feed other parts of the world and prevent famine from countries that relied on the Ukraine to provide their grain.

Noting that geo-political instability is “really serious,” Fraser said he was “shaken” by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The Central Nova MP said he believes in the international legal order that’s been in place since the end of the Second World War, that has helped deliver peace and prosperity to Canadians for more than three-quarters of a century, and this military incursion is a violation of the very norms that underpin that order.

Fraser said the climate crisis is begging for Canadian solutions because this country has the critical minerals to manufacture battery storage.

But Fraser cautioned that Canada will be unable to boost supply without growing the workforce, which is why more newcomers are vital. Right now, the greatest needs in the Canadian economy are health care workers and skilled trades, he said.

Fraser also sees opportunity in an economy that has many gaps in the labour force that need to be filled, as long as they can develop the skills domestically, or find people who have the skills and bring them here.

Every day there are more people becoming Canadians, which the immigration minister said is a beautiful thing. He said people who choose to be Canadian are trying to put their families on a better course and creating a more secure future for the next generations.

Unless a flood of former residents return to this region, or there’s a massive baby boom, the only way to fill these gaps, and create a better demographic balance, is by encouraging more newcomers to not just come here to work temporarily, but to settle permanently.

It’s no secret that many organizations and employers in the Strait region have been looking for workers for some time, and the quickest and most permanent solution is to attract more immigrants into these positions.

One only needs to look at some of the restaurants, and retailers to see that international students, new Canadians, recent arrivals, and others from around the world are staffing those businesses, and without these groups, it would be hard to fathom where else workers would come from.

That solution has worked for those employers and it can work for others, all that is needed is continued political will, and tangible support from communities, agencies, and organizations.