The schools of Richmond County

Schools sprang up in Framboise (it was the last one-room school to close its doors in 2003), Rockdale, Grand Greve, North Framboise, Framboise Interval, Stirling, Lower Framboise, St. Esprit, West L’Ardoise, Cross Roads Brymer, Point Michaud, and Grandique Ferry.

By the end of the 19th century, there were schools in Lower River Inhabitants, Hureauville, Grantville, Whiteside, Cleveland, Walkerville, and Evanston. On Isle Madame Port Royal, Janvrin’s Island, Cap Auguet, and Martinique boasted their own schools.

In the early days of education, Richmond County was divided into school sections. Each section had a board of three trustees which oversaw each school with an election held annually in March to elect one member.

It was the board’s responsibility to hire teachers and to supervise the maintenance of the building. The secretary/treasurer in the 1940s earned $10 per year. The school section received a grant from the provincial government, and from this, they were required to formulate a budget taking into account teacher salaries, chalk, erasers, wood and/or coal, and janitorial service.

In documents from the Whiteside School Section dated 1914, two boxes of chalk cost 50 cents. Teacher salaries at Whiteside ranged from $150 for Josephine Kyte in 1912-13 to $375 to Marcella MacDonald in 1942-43. Usually the grant was inadequate and it was necessary to supplement it by sponsoring dances and other fundraising activities.

Residents were obliged by law to contribute to the school section through a system of taxation based on property assessment. The Board of Trustees secretary forwarded a list of landowners to the municipal government, which in turn would indicate the value of the property, and return the list to the secretary.

Taking into account the budget, the board would then strike a tax rate, and a list of taxpayers was posted publicly. Other levies imposed by statute required property owners to perform highway work based on their assessment.

The Bras d’Or Lake schools came into being a bit later in the 19th century. Black River, The Points, South Mountain, Roberta, Seaview, and Lakeside at various times during the 1860s had their own schools. Balmoral followed suit in the 1870s. It was 1903 before Point Tupper residents established a school for their community.

Although the school in Lochside, was operated by the Anglican Church, the Catholic Church had profound influence and control over education on Isle Madame.

Other religious groups fostered educational values as well. At Black River and Grand Anse the Presbyterians took it upon themselves to create educational opportunities for the children of those areas.

At one time, there were at least 25 schools in Richmond County. These tiny one-room schools dotting the county had much in common; pot-bellied stoves roasted those unfortunate enough to be seated next to them while those at the back of the room suffered from frost bite. Bathroom facilities were invariably outdoors, and once again, the seasons played havoc with the experience of answering nature. Winter mitigated warm weather odours somewhat, but proved uncomfortable on other ways. Depending on the nature of the teacher, discipline could be severe. The hand, the strap, and the switch were common instruments used with the intention of maintaining order.