Indigenous woodworking skills on display at Friends United By Drake Lowthers - October 4, 2023

Gerry Sheena, left, and Darren McKenzie are two of the three Indigenous artists on-site at the Fiends United Centre in Richmond County, the duo specializes in wood working, and have been creating pieces of artwork from totem poles to traditional masks.