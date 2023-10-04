Home Sports Inverness Education Centre Academy welcomes special visitors Sports Inverness Education Centre Academy welcomes special visitors By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp While on a training camp retreat in the municipality earlier this month, the Cape Breton University Capers men’s basketball program led a clinic at Inverness Education Centre Academy. There was another great turnout for what has become an annual event. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register