Skip Meranda Fitzgerald comes out to help Mara Mittler and Olivia Organ sweep a rock during their Saturday afternoon game in the SACCC Industrial Bonspiel.
Photos by Mary Hankey
Clayton Carmichael from Team Tsubaki and Todd Barrett from Team Hyundai watch the line on a rock in their final game. Carmichael’s team won the C Division of the SACCC 2022 Industrial Bonspiel.
Andrea Zovatto and Ron MacDougall, from the team representing St. Joseph’s Credit Union, made it to the A Division final at the SACCC 2022 Industrial Bonspiel.
Simon Maltby skipped his team to victory in the A Division of the 2022 Industrial Bonspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury.
(From the left): Federico Zovatto, Michael Steele, and Gabriel Organ were part of the winning Division A team at the 2022 Industrial Bonspiel.
Donald MacCuspic calls the line for sweepers, while opposing skip Gary Wagner watches. MacCuspic’s team, sponsored by NTN, won the B Division of the Industrial Bonspiel.
Representing St. Joseph’s Credit Union, Ron MacDougall and Peter Keizer were part of the team that were A Division Runners-up in the Industrial Bonspiel held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury.