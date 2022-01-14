Interesting people and things

In July 1957, the budgets for spring highway operations in Districts 2 and 11 in Richmond County were over expended.

When this situation of possible misspending came to the attention of Julian J. Thibault of the accounting section of the Department of Highways, he consulted Cameron W. Boyd, former Highways Superintendent for Richmond County, and began a preliminary investigation.

In consequence, the Department of Highways requested that the Attorney General refer the matter to the RCMP. Corporal S.R. Gardiner launched an extensive investigation taking statements from 53 witnesses. His report was then submitted to the Department of Highways.

The royal commission concluded that although there were irregularities in what had occurred in Districts 2 and 11 in Richmond County in the spring of 1957, there was no criminal intent on the part of anyone involved. Lack of experience, and poor to no preparation or training for all employees led to duties and responsibilities not clearly defined. Poor record keeping by unqualified or illiterate persons was another area that had contributed to the inefficiency of the work crews. Added to this was the practice of performing Department of Highways work on privately-owned properties.

But the major factor in what had taken place in Districts 2 and 11 was political interference. This resulted in superintendents and foremen trying to serve two masters. Work orders from the superintendent on down through the foremen were supposed to be carried out within a budget. This, however, was in theory only.

In reality political party operatives often issued their own orders regarding what work was to be done by highway workers, and because it was party committees who appointed these workers, it was in their best interests to comply with the party as opposed to their supervisors. It was recommended that such a situation not continue.

Free Schools Act

Perhaps the most controversial and emotional debate in the history of education in Nova Scotia was that which took place in the mid-1860s regarding free, universal education. Interestingly the names of three Richmond County residents are associated with this divisive legislation – Isaac LeVesconte, Albert E. Thurgood, and Father Hubert Girroir.

The Free Schools Act of Nova Scotia of 1864 was intended to remedy the financial situation by providing that “all common schools shall be free to all children residing in the section in which they are established” and assisted by government funds.

Thus Nova Scotia was recognized as the first jurisdiction, in what was to become Canada, to legislate free public education by accepting the principle that the state is responsible for the instruction of its children.

Unlike other provinces Nova Scotia’s education law has been virtually free of litigation and strife. In fact, there is only one instance of a challenge to the act. Albert E. Thurgood was a native of Gabarus who was posted to Arichat as a Fisheries Officer after World War I.

In 1929, Thurgood made a statement of claim against the trustees of School Section No. 4 in the Municipality of the County of Richmond for the sum of $392.50. The plaintiff, a Protestant, held that there should be a separate public high school for Protestant students. Because there was none, Thurgood had sent his daughter to a public school in Sydney. This had incurred an expense of $392.50 for which he sought reimbursement.

At the time, the few Protestant high school students, through an arrangement between the trustees and the Catholic convent school, received their education at the convent for which a fee was paid by the trustees.

Thurgood was reimbursed.