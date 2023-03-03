Interesting people and things

In the 1920s, in this region, the fishing industry had reached a critical stage. Inshore fishermen, in particular, were finding it difficult to depend on the sea for a livelihood, and there was virtually no form of government assistance and loans for fishermen.

In 1927 a commission was appointed to investigate all aspects of the fishing industry in the Maritimes and the Magdalen Islands. The Arichat sitting of the Commission took place on Nov. 2.

The following interveners addressed the Commission: Rev. A. Boudreau, Petit de Grat; Joseph Baccardax, D’Escousse; Alex Baccardax, D’Escousse; James Kehoe Jr., Rocky Bay; Patrick Kehoe, Rocky Bay; William Duann, Petit de Grat; Capt. Frank Young, Arichat; Rev. Father Keats, St. Peter’s; Rev. Father Mombourquette, Arichat; Hon. Mr. LeBlanc, West Arichat; and G.W. Kyte of St. Peter’s.

A series of resolutions were put forth which proposed to improve and alleviate many of the ills besetting the industry.

It is difficult to estimate how much of an impact these resolutions had on the fishing industry. Post 1927, however, there were significant improvements made to the industry as a whole: a single department was established to concentrate exclusively on the fishery; inspection services were put in place to stringently oversee the quality of fish and fish products; loans were made available for many aspects of the industry including initiatives to use by-products for fishmeal, cod liver oil, glue, etc., and the smoking of fish and making fillets, as well as the construction of fish-drying plants.

Research facilities at Halifax and St. Andrew’s, N.B., as well as research vessels, advanced the scientific study of the fishery. Communications were enhanced as well as storm-warning systems.

***

The history of municipal government in Richmond County does not necessarily begin in 1879 when the county was incorporated. Pre-1820, committees were convened each spring and fall to provide local government.

In 1820 the entire island of Cape Breton was classed as one county. Then in 1829 (or possibly 1832) four townships, Arichat, Port Hawkesbury, Maitland, and Lennox were created. Municipal Affairs was under the jurisdiction of the Court of General Sessions, and the first meeting for the township of Arichat was held on Feb. 19, 1829. Arichat’s first doctor, Andrew Madden, presided over the session and continued in this capacity until his death in 1858. He was succeeded by William Creighton of West Arichat.

The districts in 1880: Arichat, C.J. Fuller Jr.; Petit de Grat, J.R. Thompson; D’Escousse, Wm. LeVesconte (warden); River Inhabitants, Edward Proctor; West Bay, Alex Matheson; River Bourgeois,M.J.T. MacNeil; St. Peter’s, Duncan Cameron; Hay Cove, John MacDonald; Grand River, John Murchesn (sub-warden); L’Ardoise, Wm. Brymer; West Arichat, Wm. LeBlanc; District 12, Wm. Chisolm (sub-warden); and District 13, Norman McAskill.

Long-serving councillors: Bourque, Jerry, West Arichat 1985-2004; Cameron, John, Grand River 1956-1973 (deputy warden); Fougere, Walter, River Bourgeois-Cannes 1956-1976; Goyetche, James, Petit de Grat 1982-1991 and 1994-2004; Langley, Byron S, Point Tupper 1953-1967 (warden); Libbus, Madeline, River Bourgeois-Cannes: 1985-1997; MacKintosh, James, Dundee/West Bay 1917-1934; MacRae, Allan, West Bay 1885-1886, 1890-1894, 1896-1904, 1910-1913; Mancini, Joe, St. Peter’s 1961-1973; Marchand, Felix, Louisdale 1964-1978; McPhee, Joe, River Bourgeois-Cannes 1979-1985 and 1997-2008; Rankin, Clair, St. Peter’s 1988-1997 and 2000-2008; Mombourquett, Frank J, West L’Ardoise 1953-1967; Morrison, Dan Alec, Loch Lomond 1973-1991; and Urquhart, Robert J, West Bay-Grand Anse 1937 and 1953-1967.