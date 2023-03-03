Dugald (Dougall/Dugal) Buchanan McNab arrived in Cape Breton in 1810 upon a flood of Scottish immigration.

His Lanarkshire family – father, Charles W., mother Janet Buchanan, brother Robert, and sister Frances – settled on 1,000 acres of land on the shores of the Bras d’Or Lake in present-day Richmond County, 22.5 kilometres to the east of St. Peter’s, near a brook emptying into the lake at a place they aptly named McNab’s Cove.

His father had been an officer in an ancient Scottish regiment, later known as The Royal Scots (Lothian), and was stationed in the West Indies in the early 1790s before returning to Scotland and marrying Janet Buchanan in Edinburgh on Aug. 1, 1792.

The family took up farming on their large acreage at McNab’s Cove. Today, few passers-by on Highway 4 are aware that the farm was once the home of one of Cape Breton’s longest-serving public servants in early pioneer days.

By the year Canada became a nation, McNab had been serving the people of Cape Breton in various capacities for at least 40 years. Such little formal education as he possessed in his youth must have been acquired in Scotland or at home, as no school stood anywhere near the farm at McNab’s Cove, and only an occasional travelling teacher passed through.

Despite this lack of schools, McNab managed to enter the field of land surveying, most likely under apprenticeship coupled with proficiency in algebra, arithmetic, trigonometry and English. He had also to become an expert woodsman with such strength of body as enabled him to aid local labourers drag heavy measuring chains through dense forest and across numerous swamps and streams.

McNab began his surveying career under Englishman Thomas Crawley, the Surveyor General of Cape Breton, at a time of rapid population growth. Land surveyors were in high demand among numerous immigrants arriving from the British Isles.

One of McNab’s early surveys was of lands granted to John Strachan at St. Peter’s in 1820. The lot adjoined McNab`s 1817 grant, which lay on the narrow isthmus between the Bras d’Or Lake and St. Peter’s Bay, today encompassing the western and northern portions of the village. The Strachan lands extended from the cove that bore his name, to the lands laid out to William Toole, James Harris, and the proposed site of New Dublin fronting on the shore of St. Peter’s Bay along the eastern edge of River Tillard at L’Anse au Loup. The lot ran northward to the general rear line, then eastward and southward to the point of commencement at the cove adjacent to lands of John Jackson on the north side of the village.

In the late 1820s, McNab led a band of Scottish settlers to a large lake in the rear of McNab’s Cove, and named it Loch Lomond, the name by which it has been known ever since. Not long afterward, in the spring of 1832, he traced out a road between Loch Lomond and McNab’s Cove, so these pioneers could connect with the Bras d’Or Lake. By 1837, he was joined in Richmond County by deputy land surveyor Robert Sutherland, who had for a number of years laid out roads in Cape Breton County − including a stretch between Long Island at Little Bras d’Or and Grand Narrows − and surveyed and drew plans of certain Cape Breton County shores.

At the time of the 1838 census, McNab was residing on the McNab’s Cove farm. After attending as a witness at the Courthouse in Arichat in a lawsuit between the Queen and Laurence Kavanagh, McNab addressed a petition dated Dec. 2, 1842 to the provincial government from the farm on the Bras d’Or Lake, seeking compensation for 13 days of lost time as a Government Land Surveyor at a rate of fifteen shillings a day (about $4), plus travelling expenses.

In the early 1850s, about the time construction of the St. Peter’s Canal was commenced, Robert Sutherland was joined in Richmond County by deputy land surveyor James G. McKenzie, who was succeeded by John J. Robertson. Deputy land surveyors and brothers, James and Francis McKenzie, came to Richmond County in 1862 to assist Robertson in carrying out special Crown land surveys for the purpose of regularizing titles to lands that had been squatted upon by settlers, or by persons claiming under tickets of location, or after land fees had been lodged with government on their behalf; a condition that was widespread in Cape Breton prior to the closing of Cape Breton’s Crown Land Office at Sydney in 1847. The brothers were from a family of land surveyors at Barney’s River, Pictou County and had pursued careers in Inverness County, James as a deputy land surveyor and Francis as a road builder.

After serving as a deputy land surveyor, a member of the board of land commissioners and a justice of the peace in Richmond County for many years − punctuated in the early 1830s by the surveying of lands reserved for First Nations at Chapel Island, Malagawatch, Whycocomagh, and Wagmatcook at a rate of fifteen shillings a day plus travel and provisions expenses, and serving two terms as secretary of the Little Narrows agricultural society − McNab took up residence in Cape Breton County at a time when all of present-day Victoria County was a part of that county.

He had married Sydney native, Ann Barnett Watson in 1825 at Baddeck, where a number of her relatives continued to reside. Despite this change of residence, McNab remained a deputy land surveyor in Richmond County for a brief period. However, he was very soon called upon to survey and lay out roads and build bridges, as well as survey tracts of Crown lands for settlers in Cape Breton County.

While still residing at McNab’s Cove, D.B. McNab turned to his father, Charles W. McNab − also a Richmond County justice of the peace − to swear to the accuracy of his charges for surveying lands reserved for First Nations prior to submitting the bills for payment by the provincial government.

Soon after the new county of Victoria was carved out of Cape Breton County in 1851, McNab became its first registrar of deeds and a notary public. Over time he would occupy five discrete public offices in the new county; deputy land surveyor, registrar of deeds, school commissioner, notary public and justice of the peace.

As a justice of the peace, McNab sat on the county’s Court of General Sessions of the Peace, which functioned as a court of law with respect to petty offences, though it was chiefly concerned with such matters of local government as control over roads and bridges. His primary source of income remained land surveying. In 1862, for example, he was paid $940.90 by the Crown Land Department at Halifax for carrying out 130 surveys for settlers in Victoria County under an 1859 piece of colonial Nova Scotia legislation aimed at perfecting titles to lands upon which settlers had squatted without a Crown grant or other colour of right.

McNab was a strong exponent of accuracy in land surveying, in order to obviate deficiencies in the work and potential claims against the provincial government. As he put it in a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia from Baddeck Bay in January 1854: “Perhaps there is nothing in society more productive of extensive discord and litigation, and their endless train of injurious results, than the ceaseless differences that spring from an inaccurate mode of defining the limits of landed property.” He was much concerned with challenges presented by surveying in dense forest, where compasses proved inaccurate.

McNab favoured land surveying by meridian lines (true north) rather than by the magnet (magnetic north), a view he made known to his Halifax superiors before the Cape Breton Crown Land office was closed in 1847, as well as by way of published correspondence with the province’s leading newspaper, the Novascotian, founded by Joseph Howe. In his 1854 letter, McNab rejoiced in the provincial deputy Crown land commissioner’s desire to establish meridian lines, stating that he was the “first that has united with me in this important project, during a period of nearly 30 years that I have advocated it.”

Yet magnetic surveying persisted for many more years, even though J.S.D. Thompson – a future Prime Minister of Canada – characterized it in his 1879 Crown Land Report to the House of Assembly as “a subject of great importance.”

Old habits die hard. McNab remained a highly esteemed member of his profession, and was recognized as such by the former deputy Crown land commissioner, who regarded him as one “whose competency could not be doubted.”

McNab came to know Victoria County intimately, due no doubt to his land surveying experiences, and displayed some knowledge of when and where early clusters of immigrants had planted new roots in the county’s soil. In his 1854 letter, he connected these settlers with various localities, identified their religious affiliations, and gave his understanding of their approximate years of arrival.

In a letter from Baddeck Bay to James B. Uniacke, the former premier and member for Richmond County, in January, 1857, McNab lamented the loss of county settlers to the United States and elsewhere. One group in particular caught his attention: “Apart from many who have recently gone to the United States, two vessels filled with emigrants have within the last seven months left our shores for New Zealand, and others are preparing to follow them.” These were followers of Reverend Norman McLeod, who had left to re-settle in New Zealand a few years previously, when he found Cape Breton insufficiently Calvinist.

Shortly after the death of his wife at Sydney in 1874, McNab petitioned the Nova Scotia Government for a pension based upon his age and many years of public service as a deputy land surveyor. The request, sent by McNab from Sydney, was supported by “the Lieutenant Governor, several Judges of the Supreme Court (of Nova Scotia), and other persons of the highest respectability.” McNab’s petition was rejected in 1875 because, in the committee’s view, to recommend it would be to set an undesirably precedent by opening the door to “many other old public servants.” A second petition, sent by McNab from Richmond County in 1876, suffered the same fate in 1877 as had the first petition two years earlier. McNab’s argument that his case was an exceptional one due to great age and length of public service fell on deaf ears. He was undaunted.

McRae presented a further petition on Feb. 21, 1877, which, though not referred to the committee, led to a debate, spearheaded by Richmond MLA Murdoch McRae, on the floor of the House of Assembly on March 28, 1877 and to a general consensus that a “small sum” ought to be paid to McNab. One MLA regretted “the committee had not seen their way to recommend” a pension for McNab, who “was over 80 years of age and had been in the public service for 40 or 50 years.” Another, the chairman of the Crown Lands Committee, complimented McRae for having “worked as hard for the petitioner with the committee as he could have done if the petitioner had been his own father.” Yet he chided McRae for not pressing nearly “so strongly” during the session the petition of the then aged, though somewhat younger Richmond County deputy land surveyor, John J. Robertson, for a free grant of Crown lands.

McRae appealed for the support of a third MLA, a member of the Temperance Committee, by holding McNab out as “one of the strongest temperance men” in the province. The final speaker viewed the case as an “exceptional one, and if the committee had thought well to recommend a small annuity to this aged public servant, he did not think one member would have felt inclined to vote against it.”

McNab must have taken heart from the general tenor of the debate in the assembly, and was left with a reason to hope that the tide was about to turn in his favour.

Less than a year later, on March 6, 1878, the provincial secretary, a leading government figure, presented a fresh petition in the House of Assembly on behalf of “Dugald B. McNab” an “ex Crown Land Surveyor in Cape Breton” asking that “some provision be made for him in consideration of his long services in that capacity.” The petition was immediately referred to the Crown Lands Committee, which considered it rather smartly, noting that it had originated with “D. McNab of St. Peter’s, in the Island of Cape Breton.”

In its report of April 2, 1878, the committee sympathized with McNab, and for the first time acknowledged that his case was “an exceptional one,” though it could not do more than recommend an annual pension of $100 to, as they put it, “give the necessities of life,” he then being “of very old age,” in “destitute condition,” and unlikely to collect the pension “very long.” McNab had finally gained a victory of a sort, considering the amount allowed. A six-month advance on the first annual payment was soon paid by the government and the remainder before the fiscal year end.

Well before the first pension payment reached him, McNab had pulled up stakes in Cape Breton and moved permanently to Winslow, Maine, upstream of Augusta near Waterville on the Kennebec River, to be close to his daughter. He carried with him a bagful of testimonials from friends and connections “of the highest respectability” in Nova Scotia, and seemed not yet ready to put away forever the instruments of his chosen profession.

In March of 1881, at the age of 86, McNab placed an announcement in The Waterville Mail local newspaper, describing himself as “a Principal Crown Land Surveyor in Nova Scotia” and declaring his readiness to survey lands for Maine land-owners with “accuracy and fidelity.” The announcement was supported by a number of testimonials including a letter of Jan. 29, 1876 received “shortly before leaving the province” from Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor, Adams George Archibald, who glowingly described McNab as “one of the most faithful and diligent officers in the service of the Crown in this Province in connection with the Crown Land department.” How much land surveying came to McNab in Maine as a result of the newspaper announcement is not known, though he did survey and draw a plan of a common school property at Waterville in September of that year for which he was paid the sum of $6.

McNab died at Winslow on Feb. 9, 1897 at a very advanced age. While the death notice signed by the attending physician put his age at 96 years, 11 months, and 11days, all other evidence points strongly to his having been born in 1795 and, accordingly, to his nearing his 102nd birthday.

McNab was described in the notice as a “civil engineer,” a description that had previously appeared after his name in an earlier Nova Scotia provincial directory at Baddeck, probably because of the important role he had played in laying out roads in Cape Breton, including the main post road between Sydney and the Gut of Canso during the 1820s. Moreover, McNab sent a bill to the province for “engineering” services performed by him in 1849 on roads and bridges in Cape Breton County.

D.B. McNab deserves a place in our memory. One hundred and fifty years ago, he was still very much an active land surveyor in the back lands of Cape Breton, and remained so for a number of years. His name on numerous surveys and survey plans of early land grants, found in many places across Cape Breton, is eloquent testimony to the vital roles he played in the lives of his fellow pioneer settlers. By his land surveying work alone, McNab became widely-known and highly respected. In this he did much to serve an essential public need, which appears to have been given little or no weight at the close of a long and faithful career when he was left virtually to beg for a pension that would give him no more than “the necessities of life.”

A.J. Stone

Ottawa