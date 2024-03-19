Home Arts & Entertainment Inverness County Centre for the Arts wraps-up survey, strategic planning process continues Arts & Entertainment Inverness County Centre for the Arts wraps-up survey, strategic planning process continues By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - March 19, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register