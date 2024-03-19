Photo by Bernice MacDonald. Festival Antigonish's The Adventures of the Little Girl and the Wind was a quadruple nominee at this year’s Merritt Awards with Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Lighting Design, and Outstanding Scenic Design.

Port Hawkesbury Reporter