PORT HOOD: After dealing with rising costs for policing, Inverness County has decided to lobby the federal government.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald told the Sept. 1 regular monthly meeting in Port Hood that the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is recommending that each municipal unit write their MPs.

Inverness Municipal Councillors agreed to send a letter to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway.

“This is a significant item that’s being negotiated by the federal government and various provinces and municipal units,” MacDonald said. “Certainly request that the federal government looks at covering the cost of back pay that’s been accumulated through this updated RCMP contract with the federal government.”

As a result of new collective agreement between the RCMP and the National Police Federation, municipalities were advised by the FCM late last year to expect increases of 2.5 per cent per year, which turned out to be a 23 per cent increase over six years, as a result of pay increases and retroactive pay going back to 2017.

The FCM provided information to help municipalities lobby the federal government to absorb all retroactive costs associated with the implementation of new RCMP collective agreement and to ask that municipalities be properly consulted prior to the implementation of measures that have a direct impact on operations.

The FCM provided a draft resolution for municipalities to adopt requesting that the federal government help municipalities cover some of those extra costs.

Once the federal election was over and the cabinet selected, the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing worked with the National Contract Management Committee to calculate the exact impact on municipal budgets.

Finance Director Tanya Tibbo told council that in the 2022-2023 budget, policing costs rose by 11.04 per cent, an increase of more than $330,000 from the previous budget.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac called the increasing budget costs “significant.”