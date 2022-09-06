Recruitment, retention of physicians in Antigonish going well

ANTIGONISH: A local community health-care navigator says part of her role is to help dispel the myths surrounding rural medicine.

Taking over the role as community navigator with the Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association (CNPRSA) on Jan. 18, 2021, Sarah O’Toole works with the community, local physicians and businesses to engage, support and encourage physician integration and retention in the community.

The CNPRSA was created in September 2020, by the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, in partnership with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish, after the trio were approached by a group of local physicians and community members who felt a community navigator position could support recruitment, integration, and retention efforts.

“Essentially I work for the community. Nova Scotia Health maintains a team of recruiters, so we are fortunate enough to have an excellent recruiter in the south part of the Eastern Zone,” O’Toole told The Reporter. “So they cover Antigonish, Guysborough, as well as the Strait Richmond area. Our recruiter operates out of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, so she and I have been able to really establish a very good working relationship.”

Working in a couple different environments, O’Toole explained she works directly with the recruiter to support activities for potential candidates who are coming to Antigonish.

“Essentially, I’m the Antigonish expert when it comes to these conversations with these physicians,” she said. “And seeing where we can tighten things up, where we can improve the pathway from a medical learner, or what we can do to support the re-location of a physician and their family.”

One of the toughest questions she faces in her recruitment efforts surrounds the issue of housing, and where a potential health care professional would live in the community.

“Even for when they first arrive, or for what might be their long-term plans,” O’Toole said. “How we acknowledge their contributions to our community, and how we make our social events and circles more accessible and inviting to people who’re new here.”

Ultimately, O’Toole said, it’s about showing care to those people who they’re asking to care for our loved ones.

“Some of the barriers and the challenging pieces to this wicked, wicked problem are things that are going to require a lot of collaboration along high levels of government,” she said. “For example, the immigration pieces, are absolutely a concern for us, but it’s not something that I can do in my role and not something we as general community members really have a direct influence on.”

The housing supply concern, along with childcare are other issues O’Toole said government departments are working on.

“Once you acknowledge all the different pieces of the puzzle and say as a community organization and community members what do we have an ability to impact,” O’Toole said. “There’s so many needs across so many sectors. There’s a ripple effect if you’re going to have a healthy community.”

When O’Toole first took on the role as the organizations community navigator, it was almost like she was behind the 8-ball, with the global pandemic affecting a lot of her work directly and indirectly.

“The pandemic, when we were living with very high levels of restrictions, it was very challenging and I admit to becoming discouraged quite a bit, because the stakes are really high,” she said. “And I wanted to come at it with a lot of energy, but the restrictions forced me and other people to slow down a little bit and become a bit more patient.”

As for what is in store, O’Toole is in the process of organizing a forum for October, when they will spend the morning hearing from people in the health care system who have gone through these big moves, recruitment processes, and the organization wants to hear their stories.

“Maybe as a community, we could identity where we could be doing a better job,” she said. “We want to stabilize our health care system because it’s our friends and family that work in these facilities and we want it to be a positive experience for them.”

In May, O’Toole said CNPRSA hosted its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the local recruiter came and presented and highlighted there were, at that point, 17 new doctors they had signed that year.

“Now sometimes they can sign somebody but that person might not be finished their education yet, or that person might not be finished up another contract,” O’Toole said. “So sometimes the date of signing is sometimes for six months or a year down the road. So the number of contracts signed doesn’t always indicate the number of people who have arrived.”

However, O’Toole brought attention to the wonderful work that’s been done within St. Martha’s pediatrics, ophthalmology, and obstetrics departments.

“Our obstetrics department, a number of years ago, was in dire straits, where people who were expecting to deliver were being asked to plan to go to New Glasgow or Halifax,” she added. “And now we have a fully staffed obstetrical department. We have a fully staffed ophthalmology and a filly staffed pediatrics department.”