Inverness County follows-up on service complaints

PORT HOOD: Inverness County is addressing municipal services which have been on the receiving end of criticism.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on March 4 in Port Hood, a motion was approved to introduce amendments to the municipality’s Sidewalk Maintenance Policy.

During the Feb. 18 committee of the whole meeting, councillors discussed the current policy, and as a result of that feedback, changes to the policy include mandating that sidewalks be cleared no more than 24 hours after a storm (currently that standard is three days). Other changes call for sidewalk clearing to take place on holidays and weekends, and that clearing take place around fire hydrants.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said she is “very happy.” Earlier this winter, Chisholm fielded complaints from residents that sidewalks were not cleared days after storms.

To make sure that the policy can be changed before winter’s end, councillors decided to hold a vote at the upcoming committee of the whole meeting scheduled for March 18.

“I think that’s a job well done,” the warden noted. “It’s a very positive change and it’s going to help many people.”

Council also decided to invite officials with the company handling the municipality’s waste, Green For Life, to a meeting to review concerns with their service.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm said she is “surprised” at the number of complaints she’s been receiving recently, especially from the Mabou area.

“Just in the last couple of days, I’m starting to get complaints and I haven’t had any before,” she told council. “I think it’s important that they speak to councillors because we are the ones getting messages from the people.”

District 6 councillor Catherine Gillis said it seems like GFL is trying to avoid getting their feet put to the fire.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said she hopes this can be fixed before the municipality undertakes its annual review.

“Let’s fix the problems,” she told council.

Cranton added that the municipality has a contract with GFL that the company has to live up to, and they can decide whether or not to renew.

Council agreed to the warden’s recommendation that staff reach out to GFL to schedule a meeting.

Although GFL expressed a desire for a meeting with the warden only, Cranton added that he wants municipal representatives at any such meeting.