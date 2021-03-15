Town debates new name for park

PORT HAWKESBURY: The new name for a park in the town generated some discussion.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on March 1, town councillor Hughie MacDougall presented a motion from the town’s waterfront committee that the park at the bottom of Prince Street be named Sunset Park.

Although the motion passed, town councillor Jason Aucoin suggested another way of naming the space.

“I do believe that there has to be a name for that beautiful park. I’m not saying that’s the wrong name brought forward, but I think it might be an idea to put a contest on to the public and let the public have a bit of say,” he told council. “Take 10 names that the public brings forward or bring it to a vote possibly.”

Deputy warden Blaine MacQuarrie disagreed.

“This would be the first motion that has been made by the waterfront advisory (committee) to come forward to council. What we’ve done, which has been done now for the parks and recreation, is to solicit community involvement to join these committees. If we’re inviting people in the community to step forward and make a contribution to the different committees that we have, and then we’re not going to follow recommendations, and this one being the first, I don’t necessarily agree with that,” he responded. “I personally feel that it’s the appropriate thing to endorse that recommendation from the waterfront advisory (committee).”

Town councillor Mark MacIver agreed with the deputy mayor, and said he supports the committee’s recommendation.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton shared Aucoin’s sentiments.

“My thoughts were this could be a great opportunity to engage our citizens with regard to a naming for the park, and I say that with complete respect, of course, for the citizens that do sit on our waterfront committee, and certainly it was something I was willing to share with them at the time,” she added.