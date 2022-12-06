PORT HOOD: Five staff members with the Municipality of the County of Inverness were awarded Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals on Dec. 5.

Melanie Beaton, Chestley Carr, Erin Gillis, Charlotte MacDonald, and Tania Tibbo were presented with the medals at a ceremony held in the council chambers in Port Hood. Keith MacDonald, CAO of the municipality, led the ceremony and Warden Bonny MacIsaac presented the medals.

According to a press release from the municipality, the recipients were among only 5,000 Nova Scotians to be honoured with the Platinum Jubilee Medal. The medal was created to mark the unprecedented 70th anniversary of the queen’s rein, to celebrate significant contributions and achievements of individuals in the province and the country, they noted.

When the medal was established, Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc said, “The queen has exemplified the true meaning of public service. The Platinum Jubilee Medal is a welcome opportunity to celebrate outstanding Nova Scotians who, like Her Majesty, have dedicated themselves to service, community and country, particularly during the pandemic.”

“It makes me so proud to be presenting five municipality staff members with this prestigious medal today,” said Warden Bonnie MacIsaac. “The medal recognizes their exceptional public service, and I think it reflects the fact that we have such a strong and dedicated team working here for the people of Inverness County. You deserve this recognition.”