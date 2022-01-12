PORT HOOD: Inverness County officials want to meet with the province to discuss changes to the Port Hastings Rotary.

During the Jan. 6 regular monthly meeting, Inverness Municipal Council approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole to schedule a meeting with the Department of Public Works about the redesign of the rotary.

To build on the work of a committee of Cape Breton municipalities and First Nations that was formed surrounding the project last year, Warden Laurie Cranton said they want to get an update, share information, and find out how to facilitate the project.

“People come across the Causeway, the first thing they see is the rotary, and we want to make sure there is municipal input, and town input, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, that maybe helps shape how that is being done to make it as inviting as possible. That rotary has never been inviting to anybody, especially when you’re sitting for 45 minutes in the cold or the heat,” he noted. “It is Inverness County that they cross into, and I know the Mayor of Port Hawkesbury is very interested as well. We just want to sit down because they stopped the work. They were supposed to do work last summer, nothing really happened. They did a little bit this fall, but that was it. We want to know what that plan is and we need to bring that back to the other partners.”

Cranton said Inverness County wants to make the rotary an inviting area for everyone, especially tourists.

The warden said the municipality would like to speak with the Deputy Minister of Nova Scotia Public Works, as well as engineers to get an update of the current design for the rotary.

“I have a feeling that might have changed a little bit in the design,” he said. “We are getting questions from people around it, especially Port Hastings. They’re in our district there that are wondering what’s happening in their backyard. So it’s an attempt to maybe get information we can share with the public to better educate everybody what’s really happening. It’s not our project but we want to make sure we don’t miss any opportunities there.”

Last March, Inverness said it wanted to be among the first municipalities consulted when it comes to the rotary. At the time, councillors decided to contact officials with the province to set up a meeting about planned changes to the rotary.

During the regular monthly meeting last March in Port Hood, Cranton said he spoke with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton who told him the town has had discussions with the province, as well as the Cape Breton Partnership, about proposed changes to the rotary.

Cranton said last year that some of the early discussions surrounded what can be developed around the rotary, such as parking, places to take pictures and cultural or historical spaces.

In November, Jamie Chisholm, Director of the Eastern District for the Department of Public Works, told The Reporter the new roundabout will be centered west of the existing rotary.

Chisholm said the department decided to split the project into two parts because of the amount of work required.

Chisholm said crews were doing “heavy ground work” which is mainly “off shoulder” work that has little impact on traffic.

Chisholm said the design work for the second phase was being finalized. He said a tender for this work should be coming out in late winter, or early spring.

Chisholm said crews are going to widen the west bound lane between the new roundabout and the swing bridge. He said there will be two lanes west bound from the new roundabout to the Canso Canal, which will double the amount of available space when the swing bridge opens for marine traffic.

Chisholm said the second phase will “certainly cause disruption” to traffic.

Along with work to the rotary, Chisholm said the signage and beautification work – which has been discussed by local municipal councils – around the rotary will also be included in the second tender.

The current lay-out is outdated, Chisholm said, adding the roundabout is a step in the right direction to resolve current safety issues at the rotary.