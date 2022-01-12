Lucille Harper named to the Order of Canada

ANTIGONISH: A local recipient of the country’s highest civilian honour says after a life working to make positive change in the lives of women and girls, she said people need to live with an open heart ando use the principles of caring, sharing, and nurturing to look at what changes are needed to be made.

On Dec. 29, Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, announced the appointment of 135 Canadians, including Lucille Harper, who is the former executive director of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association (AWRCSASA) to the Order of Canada.

“It was overwhelming to tell you the truth, in part because it was an absolute honour and at the same time, I was deeply aware social justice work is done when we’re working together, learning together and building upon each other strengths,” Harper told The Reporter. “And I’m keenly aware any of the work I’ve done, has been done in (collaboration) with many others.”

In a Facebook post, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser highlighted how proud he was of Harper, thanking her for her tremendous accomplishments and dedication to improving not only the region, but the country as well.

“Lucille is an extraordinary member of the community who was recognized for her long-time leadership of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association and her ongoing activism against sexual violence,” Fraser said. “In addition to this essential work, Lucille was a founding member of SAFE; a network of volunteers who sponsored Syrian refugee families for resettlement and helped them settle into life in our community.”

Harper, who officially retired in 2019, was a founding member of the AWRCSASA when it was established in 1983, and explained the organization had a dual mandate to provide information and support services for women on a full range of issues, and to work to address the underlying cause of the issues women were facing.

“While I have a deep sense of honour, I also have a realization that this is really reflective of the work of so many,” she said. “This work became conscious to me back in the late 60’s, and the world in some ways was also waking up to the voices of women, who were saying there were deep inequities.”

She explained it was a time when violence against women wasn’t being talked about, and the pay inequity and glass ceilings in the workplace were well established and accepted within the broader culture.

“One of the venues to bring women together was a nine credit course delivered by Angela Miles at StFX, and there were about 40 women from the community who took the course,” Harper said. “And from that course, they really began talking about what they were seeing in their own lives and in Antigonish and saying, ‘let’s try and see if we can work together and make some changes.’”

As a result of being focused on social justice, social advocacy, social change initiatives, Harper advised individuals realized they needed a place for women to get information, support, and deal with the issues in their lives, which led to them establishing the AWCSASA.

Lstening to the stories of women’s lives, made the organization realize they needed some very specific services, programs and supports in place, Harper recalled.

“Whether that was dealing with poverty issues, or sexualized violence, a lot of the programs that we developed came out of the stories that women shared about their lives,” Harper said. “Hearing women’s stories and seeing women’s determination and tenacity to create a better life for themselves and their children was really inspiring.”

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, and honours people whose service shaped society, whose innovations ignite imaginations, and whose compassion unites communities.

Appointees to the Order of Canada wear a six-point white enamel insignia that symbolizes Canada’s northern heritage and diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.

As for what the country’s highest civilian honour means to her personally, Harper said it’s fairly simple and one that rings true to her life-long work.

“We don’t always recognize the work of people who’re doing the ongoing, very challenging, social change work at a community level, particularly in rural areas, and particularly in rural Nova Scotia,” Harper added. “So the fact that a piece of work has been recognized that has happened in community, that has been supported by community, that has been done with community and is in a rural part of Nova Scotia, which is near and dear to my heart, is what’s meaningful for me.”