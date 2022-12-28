Jason Seymour found not guilty

PORT HAWKESBURY: A resident of the town who was facing sexual-related charges involving a female youth was found not guilty.

In Antigonish Provincial Court on Dec. 23, Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Services (PPS) confirmed that 46-year-old Jason Seymour was cleared of all charges including two charges of sexual assault, two charges of sexual interference, and one count of sexual exploitation.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a provincial public information officer with the RCMP, explained that on Jan. 23, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint “alleging that a man had sexually assaulted a female youth.”

Marshall said police gathered information, and on Feb. 14, they arrested Seymour, who was later released from RCMP custody on conditions.

The PPS said the alleged offences took place between May 17, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2021.

On April 11, during a scheduled election and plea, Seymour filed a motion with the court to change his representation from Legal Aid’s Zachary MacMillian to Halifax-based lawyer Allan MacDonald, which was granted by Judge Laurel Halfpenny-MacQuarrie.

Seymour stood trial on Oct. 25, Nov. 2, and Nov. 15, PPS added.