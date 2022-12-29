ARICHAT: Provincial officials said they are working to have the emergency department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and make inpatient care fully operational at the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on June 27, council expressed concerns to Nova Scotia Health (NSH) officials about the temporary model of care that has been implemented at the Evanston facility.

NSH Vice-President of Operations Brett MacDougall told council there is a need to have a balance of Registered Nurses and Licenced Practical Nurses working, which is made difficult with shortages of health care professionals.

Pointing to 11 nurse vacancies out of 22 positions and two vacancies out of five in the lab, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson asked what will be needed to get back to a full-time emergency department. He also asked about the role of Emergency Health Services given the shortage of paramedics.

MacDougall replied that this care model is not meant to be a long-term solution, and help from EHS will depend on the workload of paramedics on a given day.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette questioned whether giving EHS personnel other roles in the health system will impact response times.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon wanted confirmation on the factors that go into the closure of the emergency department.

MacDougall replied that steps are taken to close the ED when it reaches between 60 and 70 per cent capacity.

In a press release issued on June 6, NSH announced that the emergency department will be open “a few days a week” with coverage provided when a physician is available. When there is no physician, they said the department will be closed.

NSH said a new patient capacity process will be in place when the emergency department is open. Under the new process, once all beds in the emergency department are filled, the department will close, they said. Once the patients have been treated and beds are available, the department will reopen, and they said it will remain open until it reaches capacity again or it reaches the end of its scheduled hours of operation.

Also under the model, NSH said 10 of the site’s inpatient beds will be used for medically stable patients who are awaiting transfer to home, long-term care, or another hospital, as well as palliative care patients.

When the department reaches capacity, the NHS said walk-ins will not be assessed and will be directed to other treatment options. They said the model was developed after consultation with clinical leaders, and staff throughout the facility. They added that it will be reviewed regularly and modified, if needed, until staffing levels improve.

COLE HARBOUR: A sea of red flooded Forest Hills Parkway as hundreds of Mounties from across Canada escorted the hearse into the regimental memorial of the RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty during the province’s mass shooting two years ago.

Approximately 1,400 people attended the memorial at Cole Harbour Place for 49-year-old Const. Heidi Stevenson on June 29. The service was not open to the public, according to details provided to The Reporter by an RCMP public information officer.

Following Stevenson’s death, due to provincial health restrictions in place at the time, the RCMP were unable to hold a regimental memorial in her honour, and in its place, a private family funeral was held on April 24, 2020.

As 500 uniformed officers of the RCMP and other police agencies along with first responders marched the procession route prior to the start of the service, local residents and other Nova Scotians lined the street from St. Vincent de Paul Church to Cole Harbour Place showing their support to the mother of two who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

A public inquiry into the mass shooting has indicated Stevenson, who was a veteran officer of 23 years, was racing to support an injured colleague when the fatal encounter occurred on a highway interchange on April 19, 2020.

Stevenson died in gunfight with the killer, who jumped a lane of traffic in his replica RCMP cruiser and proceeded to drive the wrong way down a ramp and slammed into Stevenson’s cruiser.

Inquiry documents state bullet fragments from Stevenson’s service pistol “likely” struck Gabriel Wortman’s head, and about 35 minutes later, it was the blood on his forehead while he pumped his gas that tipped off an officer who shot and killed him.

Stevenson was one of 22 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.

MULGRAVE: One person died following a fire at a quarry in Mulgrave.

Few details were released by the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration after the workplace accident that occurred on July 11.

Communications Advisor Monica Maclean confirmed with The Reporter the fatality was a result of the workplace accident at the Martin Marietta facility.

“We can confirm that a piece of equipment at the facility caught on fire,” she said

As a result of the death, a Stop Work Order was issued by the department.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a public information officer for the RCMP told The Reporter Inverness County District RCMP responded along with fire and EHS.

Marshall indicated crews responded to the fire at the quarry after receiving the call at 3:34 a.m., and after the fire was contained, controlled and extinguished the scene was turned over to the Department of Labour to initiate their investigation.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Cassidy Bernard finally has some justice.

This came for Bernard, her family and the community of We’koqma’q First Nation as a whole, 1,351 days after the 22-year-old mother of two was found dead inside her home, as her ex and the father of her children was sentenced in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court on July 6.

Dwight Austin Isidore plea ed guilty to manslaughter and one charge of child abandonment and was sentenced by Associate Chief Justice Patrick Duncan to 15 years and three years respectfully; he explained the damage done in this case doesn’t end at Bernard’s death.

Duncan accepted a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence; with credit given for time served on remand, Isidore will now face 14 years and 83 days behind bars in a federal facility.

Melissa Noonan, a communications advisor with the Public Prosecution Services, told The Reporter the second charge of child abandonment was withdrawn by the Crown on June 13, and part of Isadore’s conditions is that he faces a lifetime ban on firearms.

The Crown’s lawyer, Peter Harrison, advised it was “good fortune” that Bernard’s twin daughters survived, suggesting Isadore received one of the stiffest sentences enforced in the country for child abandonment.

Isidore, who is from Wagmatcook First Nation and was 19-years-old at the time of the murder, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In a community impact statement that was filed with the court from We’koqma’q First Nation Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, who is also Bernard’s cousin, said she remembers the exact weather on the morning Bernard’s body was found, Oct. 24, 2018.

Ever since, the chief said her family has carried a feeling of indescribable hurt and pain as she described the seven-month-old twin babies as having lips that were dry, cracked and bleeding, the tops of their heads were sunken in, their eyes were vacant and they displayed no emotion.

When Bernard was murdered, the community lost their sense of safety and security as We’koqma’q was a place of peace, a place the chief said that never saw a crime of this extent.

In Bernard’s mother’s victim impact statement, Mona Bernard indicated her daughter’s murder has changed her deep in her soul, and she has lost a part of her forever.

ANTIGONISH: Antigonish County District RCMP charged a man with smuggling and numerous firearms related offences.

In a media release on July 6, the RCMP indicated they had assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), as they intercepted a package on May 6 that was being shipped to a Paqtnkek man.

According to the media release, the Antigonish County District RCMP were advised of the interception 13 days later, and an official investigation began.

On June 27, the package was delivered to the man, who was immediately arrested, and search warrants were then executed at two homes in Antigonish County. Within the package, Cpl. Chris Marshall said a firearm suppressor was found, which is an illegal device.

During the searches, RCMP officers seized firearms, some of which were loaded and unsafely stored, along with ammunition.

Michael Alexander Kane, 40, of Paqtnkek was charged with importing a prohibited device; smuggling into Canada; acquiring of goods illegally imported; two counts each of careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Kane also faces four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; unauthorized possession of a prohibited device; and five counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, along with five counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited device contrary to prohibition order.

The RCMP brought Kane before the Antigonish Provincial Court on June 27, and was subsequently released on conditions by the court.

SYDNEY: A former Assembly First Nations regional chief was found not guilty by a judge of sexually assaulting a woman at his We’koqma’q First Nation home almost a decade ago.

Judge Shane Russell acquitted Morley Googoo of the sexual assault charge in Sydney Provincial Court on July 8.

According to court documents, in Russell’s decision, he stated that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt its case that Googoo had “violently sexually assaulted” the woman in March, 2013.

The 53-year-old, who served nine terms as chief of We’koqma’q First Nation before serving three terms as the AFN’s regional chief, was removed from that position in 2019 following numerous investigations that he was bullying, harassing, and discriminating against women at the regional and national level.

Googoo’s trial was held over two days in April at the Wagmatcook Provincial Court. On April 22, the trial heard from the woman accusing the former AFN vice-chief of sexual assault who testified she felt strange after drinking a soft drink he provided her on the night of the alleged encounter.

The woman, who can’t be identified due to a publication ban, told the court she visited Googoo at his home to discuss the opportunity to bring an anti-violence program aimed at youth to a First Nation community, when she was sexually assaulted.

As the Crown’s only witness, the woman testified she didn’t immediately remember the sexual assault and only stated to remember details of the alleged assault years after through flashbacks and nightmares before she filed an official complaint with the RCMP in 2020.

Googoo, who testified in his defence, denied the sexual assault, telling the judge he was rarely ever home while serving as the AFN regional vice-chief and when he was, he was never home alone.

The former chief testified he was regularly assigned on AFN business trips and for the month in question, March 2013, his defence used social media posts and pictures, along with flight, hotel, conference agendas and other travel documents, as evidence.

Russell explained in his decision he accepted the evidence Googoo submitted in his defence regarding his whereabouts when the alleged offence occurred.

Photo by Mary Hankey

Sporting their matching outfits for the Canada Day celebrations in Port Hawkesbury, sisters Sophia and Bella were thrilled with their face paintings.

ANTIGONISH: As the provincial government announced the addition of 200 new nursing seats at post-secondary institutions across the province, StFX University was allocated 13 per cent of them.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, who is also the MLA for Antigonish, announced on July 12 that the government will invest $3.2 million in new seats this year, and the investment will grow to $6.8 million annually when all of the new seats are in place.

Thompson indicted the addition of the 200 seats will directly assist with the nursing shortage the province is currently facing as nurses are in demand in all areas of health care, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, home care and public health.

According to the health minister, an additional 80 bachelor of science nursing seats will be created; 28 at Cape Breton University, 26 at Dalhousie University and 26 at StFX. With the additional 26 seats at StFX, the university now has 146 first-year nursing seats.

Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) will also add 120 practical nursing seats, which will be divided, Thompson said, between the 10 campuses that offer the course, including the Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

When the new seats are fully in place, about 530 registered nurses and 370 licensed practical nurses will graduate every year from Nova Scotia schools.

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will benefit from an active transportation trail connecting an old stretch of Trunk 4 from Addington Forks to Beech Hill Road.

The active transportation corridor is one part of a nearly $20 million investment in energy efficiency upgrades that were announced during a July 19 funding announcement.

The Province of Nova Scotia is investing a total of $500,000, the Government of Canada is investing more than $598,000 and the municipality is contributing more than $399,000 to the $1.5 million energy efficiency project.

The announcement, encompassed energy efficiency upgrades to nine community buildings in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish including; Keppoch Lodge, Lakevale Mini Trail, St. Joseph’s Community Centre, Lochaber Community Centre, Heatherton Community Centre, Havre Boucher Community Centre, Arisaig Parish Community Hall, Highland Curling Club and St. Andrew’s Community Centre.

Warden Owen McCarron indicated the upgrades include replacing heating systems and lighting and installing solar panels on each building to improve energy efficiency and reach net-zero energy.

The project will also offset the municipality’s carbon footprint through the production of a total of 297 kilowatts of renewable solar energy. Construction is expected to start this summer and will be complete by 2027.

The province will also contribute $6.9 million, to create a five-kilometre active transportation corridor along Trunk 4.

The new corridor will give pedestrians and cyclists a safe active transportation option that links with the new active transportation spine through the Town of Antigonish and to StFX University.

The federal government is contributing $9 million to the project, while the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is contributing approximately $2.8 million.

Construction on the active transportation corridor was expected to begin late summer and be completed by 2026.