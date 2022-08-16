Community Marble Mountain Family Weekend By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Marble Mountain Family Weekend included kayak lessons, face painting, and a barbecue on Aug. 14, in addition to a take-out supper and library DVD/book exchange earlier in the weekend. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardThe Marble Mountain Family Weekend is organized by the North Mountain Cultural and Recreation Association. It began in 2002 and returned this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. Tricia Duff and Tammy Severin were on hand in Marble Mountain for a buy and sell event on Sunday afternoon. Erin MacInnis had a number of Watkins products for sale in Marble Mountain on Sunday afternoon. Billy Joe Hines provided the musical entertainment on the concert stage in Marble Mountain on Sunday afternoon. The rain disrupted some of the festivities in Marble Mountain on Sunday afternoon but it didn’t dampen the spirits of some of the attendees who danced to the music of Billy Joe Hines. Volunteers cooked and distributed a number of barbecued items during a family day at the beach and wharf in Marble Mountain. The last day of the Marble Mountain Family Weekend included social time and face painting at the beach area.