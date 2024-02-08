Home News Knowledge Keepers essential to Guysborough’s African heritage News Knowledge Keepers essential to Guysborough’s African heritage By Webmaster - February 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) Councillor and African Nova Scotian Elder Mary Desmond (District 2: Lincolnville, Sunnyville, Upper Big Tracadie) is hoping to spread that wisdom after hosting the area’s first Knowledge Keepers course, Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register