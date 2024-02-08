Home Opinion Politicians have a best-before date Opinion Politicians have a best-before date By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Fish that have been around too long begin to smell. Do long-term politicians metaphorically also develop an unpleasant odour? Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register