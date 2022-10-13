ANTIGONISH: A group of concerned town and county residents who oppose the current consolidation process between the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish are accusing the mayor and warden of a bait-and-switch.

The grassroots group Let Antigonish Decide, is also claiming there is a lack of democracy as they were suprised when Mayor Laurie Boucher and Warden Owen McCarron announced a dramatic change to the proposal; a dissolution of the Town of Antigonish.

The group is not explicitly anti-consolidation, however, its members are unified in their belief that such a consequential and irreversible decision should only be made with direct contribution by the 20,000 people who will be affected.

The town hall-style meeting of concerned residents peaked at 101 people during their two-hour long session at St. James United Church Hall on Oct. 5. This was the second of such meetings that were held, the first occurred on May 4.

Of those in attendance to figure out a potential solution to getting their voices heard were town councillors Sean Cameron and Diane Roberts along with municipal councillor Harris McNamara, the same three elected officials who were present at the previous meeting.

McNamara, who represents District 9 within the municipality, submitted a petition to council with 1,582 signatures of people throughout the county who are against the consolidation during the committee of the whole meeting on Oct. 3.

“To me, the 25 (engagement sessions) were for a merger,” he told the group. “Now, the town is dissolving.”

Agreeing with those in attendance, McNamara suggested the original two-week window people were given to respond to the What We Heard Report wasn’t long enough, and highlighted county council approved a two-week extension until Oct. 18.

Havre Boucher resident Anne McKeough indicated she was speaking with McNamara on a separate incident when she first learned about the potential consolidation.

“What this is really, in my view, is a strategy that’s underhanded, dishonest, and undemocratic in the extreme,” McKeough said. “And’s that’s what got me involved in this. If these people get their way, 20 per cent of the people in Antigonish County won’t be represented in this vote, and that in my view, is simply wrong.”

Photos by Drake Lowters

Jack MacPherson, who was on Antigonish town council for 16 years, suggested he believes the councillors are being lead on by the province.

“I think we have so much to lose,” MacPherson said. “Bigger isn’t always better.”

Speaking on the notion that the municipality would inherit all the assets and liabilities of the town, McNamara pointed to the town’s electric utility.

“I’m very proud of the town having their own electrical utility,” he said, which was followed by a round of applause. “I’ve worked 37 years for Nova Scotia Power and they see this, they’d love to have it.”

StFX Development Studies assistant professor Kim Burnett says the one thing that struck her as someone who studied government for two decades was that the Antigonish consolidation issue strikes her as a moment of democracy in crisis.

“This really is a highly disturbing process to observe. I was in the town council meeting in which one councillor dropped all of his credentials and the letters after his name to justify his making a decision for us, instead of us making our own,” Burnett said. “Implying we’re too dumb and we’re too emotional. I have a PhD and I would never, ever suppose I should be making a decision for someone else.”

The assistant professor is questioning why this is a priority for both the town and county in 2022 when there are numerous crisis to address, highlighting climate change as being number one.

Roberts, who is a long-time town councillor and is very passionate about this issue, advised she was at the meeting to support those individuals who have supported her through seven elections.

“We know that there was meetings between the warden, the mayor and the CAOs long before the two councils ever knew about this. When I heard about this I was very distressed. I felt something as important as this, why was this not brought to the attention of the councillors?” she asked. “When I expressed my opinion on this, that I felt the residents should have a vote; as a long-time councillor I feel like I’m kind of blacklisted by the mayor and also by our CAO.”

Antigonish town councillor Sean Cameron said in relation to the increased RCMP costs, they wouldn’t be saving a million dollars by dissolving the town, they’d only save the money if they consolidated.

Speaking on the increase to the RCMP costs, Cameron advised the costs would not go up if things just simply remained as they currently were.

“We’re not saving a million dollars by dissolving the town; you’ll only save the money if we consolidate,” he said.

Cameron indicated he doesn’t believe four members of town council and five members of county council have the right to dictate their future and the future for their children.

“We don’t know what this is going to look like, but they want us to vote on it,” he said. “We met with Queen’s Regional Municipality; the tax rate in the old Town of Liverpool went down 11 per cent, the fringe tax rate went up 17 per cent and the business rate went up 27 per cent.”

Cameron doesn’t believe Antigonish would be stronger under one voice, and points to correspondence going out signed by both the mayor and the warden as being a powerful tool.

“The only savings would be by the province, instead of 49 municipalities, there would be 48,” he said. “So that pot of money that they divvy out, would be somewhat a larger portion, but to less people. I think town and county collectively receive more than we would individually as one-of-48 municipalities.”

Town resident Chad Brazier said a dissolution of the Town of Antigonish is not what the consultants brought to the residents at any point during the community engagement sessions.

Connie Clement, who has been a town resident for the past 12 years, advised her concern with the effort from Let Antigonish Decide, has been the group’s continuous call for a plebiscite.

“Generally speaking, plebiscites that are held from regular elections, get lower turnout. They do not expand democracy because fewer people engage,” Clement said. “So the question for me has been why are we not arguing to postpone this decision until after the next municipal election?”

As for an actionable item the group decided to walk away with, they recommended attendees continue to contact their municipal and town councillors to voice their concerns.