Town of Port Hawkesbury sets Halloween curfew

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has set Halloween restrictions.

As in previous years, there is to be no trick-or-treating permitted after 8 p.m. within Port Hawkesbury, masks cannot be worn on town streets after 8 p.m., and no one 16 and under can be out after 10 p.m.

The town has decided to support the James Poirier Memorial Fund.

To raise money for the fund, organizers are proposing a Halloween dance on Oct. 29 at the Bear Head Room in the Civic Centre, and councillors approved a motion to offer in-kind contributions.

After Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton noted that the town previously offered support to the fund, CAO Terry Doyle confirmed that the town will provide bar service, but insurance coverage is a condition of rental.

Doyle said out-of-pocket costs, like extra staffing, would be covered by event organizers.

“Any costs that we would not normally incur would be a cost to the event. If we have to bring in extra staff, if we have to bring in security, if there’s costs for linens, if there’s costs for those types of things,” Doyle noted. “As long as we don’t surpass our normal janitorial hours, then we’re ok.”

In response to a request from the Island Community Justice Society, the town will host a flag raising ceremony on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Civic Centre in recognition of Restorative Justice Week from Nov. 20 to 26.

The approved motion led the mayor to suggest that Doyle map-out all regular flag raising events so council can approve them in January, and any others that crop up during the year, can be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The mayor also recommended that the fourth flag pole be used to fly the Mi’kmaq flag permanently, and that the town host a ceremony in the spring.

Council approved a request from Port Hawkesbury Seasonal Services to cover any losses from their annual holiday event, with an additional request for to pay for postage to send out 50 letters to businesses.

This year, Seasonal Services said it is preparing 150 Christmas dinners for town residents, and although they are confident they can raise enough money to cover the more than $8,000 in expenses for the project, they are hoping the town will help them if something unforeseen were to happen.

Seasonal Services said it will start delivering dinner boxes on Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. at the Sobeys in Port Hawkesbury, and packing will take place on Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.