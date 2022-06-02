PORT HAWKESBURY: Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, annually presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal to selected Grade 11 students who have demonstrated qualities of leadership and service in the school and community, as well as commendable performance in the courses in which they are enrolled.

“I extend congratulations to the 20 students in the Strait Regional Centre for Education who have been named recipients of the 2021-2022 Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal,” said Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director for the Strait Regional Centre for Education. “Their many achievements are truly impressive, and this medal is a well-deserved recognition of their significant accomplishments. Their determination in achieving their goals and commitment to serving their communities is inspiring. All of us in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are very proud of them.

“I also recognize with appreciation the support provided by the recipients’ families and teachers in instilling the value of service to others in students’ hearts and minds. The Lieutenant Governor Education Medal recipients are our leaders of today and tomorrow.”

At a ceremony held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on May 31, LeBlanc presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal to the 2021-2022 SRCE recipients.

One of those was Catherine Chiasson, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy. Chiasson is a Grade 11 French Immersion student who maintains excellent academic standards and is extremely active in her school and community. Chiasson is Student Council Co-President, student representative for the School Advisory Council, member of the Yearbook Committee, a peer math tutor, and is a member of the Senior Girls soccer and track and field teams. In her community, Chaisson is very active with the Trail Minor hockey program as an Initiation Program and power skating coach, and member of the Cape Breton Lynx U18 AAA female hockey team. She is also a coach and referee with North Inverness United Soccer Association.

Grace Curley is a Grade 11 student at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy who strives for academic excellence and is very active in her school and community. Curley is a student representative of the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association, member of the Yearbook Committee, assists with Student Council activities, a peer tutor and member of the Senior Girls basketball team. In her community, Curley is active with the Northeast Margaree Volunteer Fire Department helping with fundraising and community events and the Wilson United Church where she is a lector at special events, helps with Sunday school, the Canadian Girls in Training Program, and the Youth Group.

From Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, Mayan Evenhar is a student who is extremely dedicated to academic achievement. Evenhar is also very motivated to find ways to volunteer her time in her school and her community. Mayan holds the position of Treasurer for the school’s Student Council. She is also a liaison between the school and community through her role reporting on school events in the local newspaper, The Guysborough Journal. Evenhar has recently become involved in Sending Sunshine, where she acts as the Secretary for the non-profit group. Outside of school, Evenhar is also very committed to dance. She is part of the Maureen Fraser School of Dance Competitive Team. She also shares her love of dance with young children in her role as Dance Co-Instructor. Both take a lot of time and dedication, yet Evenhar is still able to maintain impressive academic scores. She is a wonderful role model and respected by her peers as well as her teachers.

Hannah Kamogawa, also from Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy has shown a commitment to academic excellence throughout her school career. Kamogawa has also taken part in numerous school and extracurricular activities such as JAGAS Soccer, Basketball and Badminton; Nova Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association (NSSSA); Techsploration; Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy School Band; and Student Council. Kamogawa represented the school at the Heritage Fair where she moved from regional to provincial finals. She has been volunteering in the community since she was nine years old. Kamogawa has committed her time to the Cyril Ward Memorial Library, Guysborough Historical Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #81 Poppy Project, Meals on Wheels, Beach and Highway cleanups, Winter Coat Give-away in collaboration with the Guysborough and Area Foodbank, Guysborough County Kids First, Guysborough Community Health Board, and the Guysborough Players (an amateur theatre group). Kamogawa has always worked for the betterment of her school and community.

Dalbrae Academy’s Shayna Heukshorst is a student who has demonstrated excellent involvement in the school environment, as well as in her community, while maintaining a high academic standard. Heukshorst received a Gold Academic Pin in both Grade 9 and Grade 10 and participated in Techsploration in Grade 9. She is actively involved in sports within her school and community: she plays hockey, basketball, volleyball, and softball. In her community Heukshorst also volunteers to teach youth religion and participates in annual roadside cleanups. Heukshorst has also worked hard as a campground attendant, and as a summer grant student at her local church. She always strives to put her best foot forward and has excellent leadership qualities.

Nila Munro is a Grade 11 student from Dalbrae Academy who has successfully balanced outstanding academic achievement, along with school and community involvement and other varied interests to establish herself as a dedicated student and leader. At school, Munro participates in a number of initiatives including the Student Council, Tech Crew, Headstrong Committee, Techsploration, school sports and is a leader in the Dalbrae Drama Club. She has also represented her school in science fairs, winning awards at the regional level and presenting her project at the Canada Wide Science Fair. Within the community, Munro is involved in 4-H and has won various awards including those for public speaking. Her love of nature is only surpassed by her love for family. A hardworking and caring person, Munro is always there to lend a helping hand to others and is grateful to everyone who has helped her along the way.

Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School’s Mariah Austen is a dedicated student, athlete and employee who has earned exceptional academic and athletic achievements on behalf of the school and community. Austen is a prominent competitor in cross country, track, swimming, and western riding in addition to her outstanding diligence as a Deverness Stables employee. She has successfully competed provincially on behalf of the school and community for both running and swimming, earning various awards for her skills and efforts. Austen is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, demonstrating strong time management and commitment to her studies. Mariah is always willing to lend a hand in her community through participation in fundraisers and is an event volunteer. Her passion is working with horses and other animals, which she balances with strong a dedication to academics, athletics and maintaining a positive leadership role in her community.

Jack Milner, also of Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement while being a leader and dedicated volunteer in his community. His excellent time management skills have allowed him to excel at his schoolwork in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, play on several sports teams, and even compete nationally in softball. Milner has been awarded for his high-level performance in sport. He volunteers at the food bank, does weekly goalie clinics for younger children and volunteered at the Special Olympics. Milner is a member of the school’s Semi Planning Team and always encourages other students to participate in school and classroom activities. He is a gracious and humble young man who is always ready to give a helping hand to other students. Milner is appreciative of the support he has received from his family, school and community that allows him to succeed.

Gracie Bowie of East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy volunteers in her community coaching soccer, volleyball, and Taekwondo. She also volunteers her time at senior card plays and many other events and initiatives in the school and greater community. Bowie holds a second degree blackbelt, firearms license, and has completed food and hunter safety courses. She is described as a leader on Student Council and has maintained outstanding academic achievement throughout high school. Bowie has been awarded the Principal’s Award on two separate occasions, as well as Most Outstanding Student in Grade 9 and Female Athlete of the Year in Grade 8.

East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy’s Amy MacKay holds a cabinet position with the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students’ Association. She is an active member of her school Yearbook Committee and has participated in the Student Council and School Advisory Council. MacKay was awarded Most Outstanding Student in Grade 10, the Citizenship Award in Grade 9 and has maintained outstanding academic achievement throughout high school. She volunteers in fundraising initiatives in her community and throughout the province.

Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy’s Cadence Bouchie shows great qualities of leadership and service in and around the school and community. As the school’s Student Council Secretary, she plays an active role in planning and implementing activities for all students from pre-primary to Grade 12, making wellness and acceptance a priority. As a member of the school’s Senior Volleyball Team, Bouchie shows dedication to the sport and her teammates. As Healthy Relationships for Youth Group Leader, Cadence plans and delivers information to younger students to help them develop and maintain healthy relationships. Bouchie is committed to her studies and always puts forth her best effort while balancing a busy schedule.

Brooklyn Sullivan, also of Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy shows great qualities of leadership and service in and around the school and community. As the school’s Student Council President, she plans and implements activities for students from pre-primary to Grade 12 which are designed to promote wellness and acceptance. As a member of the Senior Volleyball Team, Sullivan leads by example by always being respectful. As a leader of the Healthy Relationships for Youth Group, she plans and delivers information to youth to develop and maintain healthy relationships. Academically, Sullivan puts in tremendous effort in all her courses and brings positivity to all learning environments.

Catherine Ann (Katie) Kennedy has demonstrated outstanding academic and athletic achievement as a student at Inverness Education Centre/Academy. As an athlete, she has lent her skills to high school volleyball, soccer, and basketball teams, and has also played on club volleyball teams for Volleyball Cape Breton. Kennedy is the Treasurer of Inverness Education Centre/Academy’s Student Council and has played an active role in organizing events and activities for the student body. She has also served as a Healthy Relationships for Youth Facilitator and has volunteered at several Celtic Colours Concerts. She has assisted in starting a mental health awareness program. In addition, Kennedy has demonstrated her responsible and hard-working nature by working as a cashier at a local store and by providing childcare. She was Inverness Education Centre/Academy’s winner for the Canadian Geographic Challenge and received a Health Science Award at the regional science fair. She has demonstrated her dedication to learning through her participation in STEMFest and a virtual Health Science Exploration Day. Kennedy’s keen sense of responsibility, high standard of achievement, and well-rounded competence made her an outstanding candidate for the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal.

Lauryn Smith has combined impressive academic achievement with strong school, community, and athletic involvement throughout her time at Inverness Education Centre/Academy. She has demonstrated her athletic competence in a variety of sports, including hockey, soccer, and basketball. Smith helps support the athletic community at Inverness Education Centre/Academy by serving as the score- and time-keeper for various sports. Her fairness, determination, and strong work ethic shine in her athletic pursuits. Smith supports both her school and community by volunteering. She has volunteered at Celtic Colours, Broad Cove Concerts, the Inverness Beach and Cabot Golf Course Clean-ups. She has served as a Healthy Relationships for Youth Facilitator and as a Student Council Class Representative. Smith’s dedication to excellence, strong sense of teamwork, and ability to balance her many commitments has made her an exemplary candidate for the Lieutenant Governor’s Award.

Richmond Education Centre/Academy’s Molly Crocker is a dedicated individual in her community and her academic courses. Academically, she works hard and does exceptionally well. Crocker is an involved individual and enjoys seeing the people in the community come together. In school, she is always a positive presence and continues to do her best to get involved. Crocker has received high distinction since beginning at Richmond Education Centre/Academy and most recently scored 100 per cent on all her first semester exams. Crocker’s dedication to her communities is evident in all she does. One example of her commitment is when she had the opportunity to work alongside her mother to organize Harbour Wars, where they helped raise over $20,000 for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s Cancer Patient Care Fund.

Richmond Education Centre/Academy student Grace DeWolfe believes in doing her best and maintaining a high academic level, above 90 averages since Grade 9, while playing sports and volunteering with the Unified Sports group at her school. DeWolfe volunteers at a variety of events, such as raising funds for Autism programs and Christmas Daddies and performs at many concerts and fundraisers. She puts her French Immersion education to beneficial use by volunteering at the St. Peter’s Visitor Information Centre. DeWolfe played with the successful Strait United Girls Soccer team for a number of years, during which they won two provincial championships. In 2019, she received the Nova Scotia Ron O’Flaherty Scholar-Athlete Award and in 2021 received the Richmond’s Volunteer of the Month Award.

Annie Maltby of SAERC is an exceptionally strong French Immersion student. She has served on the Share and Care Committee, participated in the Techsploration Program since Grade 9, and is certified as an International Student Ambassador. Maltby is an excellent athlete, playing for SAERC’s volleyball, basketball, soccer, curling, golf and cross-country teams, the Strait Area Soccer Club and Volleyball Cape Breton. She is a core member of the First Port Hawkesbury Girl Guides Group, currently acting as Youth Leader within this organization, assisting with the planning of many community events. Maltby is also an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Hope Murray consistently illustrates model student behavior at SAERC. In addition to her excellent academic record as a French Immersion student and Techsploration participant, she is a valuable member of the SAERC volleyball, basketball and soccer teams, and has donated much of her time to the SAERC Hockey Committee. In the community, Murray is currently co-coaching the U15 Club Volleyball Team, and has been an active volunteer for both the Kempe and Nikki King Memorial Volleyball Tournaments. She always lends a hand at the Creignish Community Hall for events, has served at many local seniors’ banquets, and has volunteered with Early Childhood Development Intervention Services.