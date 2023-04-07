Some elderly readers will relate to my story, but a doubt may linger in some other readers’ minds.

Life changed for me between1949 and 2023. My memories start with my great grandparents, grandparents, father, mother, and sister.

Today in 2023, I have from the mentioned names, my one and only sister aged 83, and my spouse of 56 years.

Life has changed for me. I can recall in 1949 our rented home, with an old warm morning stove, and getting up in the mornings to a cold house. We had an unheated outdoor outhouse (our washroom), and an icebox in the kitchen (no fridge.)

Today in 2023, I own my home, I have warmth throughout the house day and night, two handle

flushing indoor toilets in heated rooms, one large fridge, and one upright freezer.

I can recall in 1949, Friday was for fish only for dinner or for supper. Sunday was a rest day, go to Sunday mass, and have dinner, which was at 12 noon (not 6 or7:00pm.) Weather permitting in summer, we had a family picnic outing and a sightseeing car ride, followed by the noon time dinner.

Today in 2023, I now eat fish or meat whatever fills the table plates for dinner or supper (time being no factor.) I do work on Sundays if I want, and I choose if I go to church or I do not go to church. There are no more picnics or Sunday sightseeing rides, and now there’s Sunday shopping.

I can recall in 1949, having less quality clothing and household items than other families in our surrounding communities had, but there was never a day without three good meals being served at our kitchen table. I sat at the living room window on a Saturday afternoon with a paper and pencil,

keeping count of all cars and trucks going by on the highway.

Today in 2023, I have better quality clothing and household items, I still have three daily meals, and some not so good meals on my kitchen table due to the packaging process. I do not sit for two hours at my living room window with a paper and pencil counting cars and trucks, not that I’d be too old for this at 78, but the reason being that on Grant Road in Seaview, I would have zero cars or trucks on my paper after my two hours were up.

Life has changed for me, with no regrets.

Clarence Landry

Seaview