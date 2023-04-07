The following is a list of Members of Parliament who have represented Richmond County:

Richmond

William Joseph Croke 1867 Anti-Confederate

Isaac Levesconte 1869 Anti-Confederate (by-election)

Isaac Levesconte 1872 Independent Liberal

Edmund Power Flynn 1874 Liberal

Edmund Power Flynn 1878 Liberal

Henry Nicholas Paint 1882 Conservative

Edmund Power Flynn 1887 Liberal

Joseph Alexander Gillies 1891 Conservative

Joseph Alexander Gillies 1892 Conservative (by-election due to election irregularities

Joseph Alexander Gillies 1896 Conservative

Joseph Matheson 1900 Liberal

Duncan Finlayson 1904 Liberal

George William Kyte 1908 Liberal

George William Kyte 1911 Liberal

Cape Breton South and Richmond

John Carey Douglas 1917 Unionist

Robert Hamilton Butts Unionist

William F. Carroll 1921 Liberal

George William Kyte Liberal

Richmond West Cape Breton

John Alexander Macdonald 1925 Conservative

John Alexander Macdonald 1926 Conservative

John Alexander Macdonald 1930 Conservative

Edgar Nelson Rhodes 1930 Conservative (by-election)

Inverness-Richmond

Donald MacLennan 1935 Liberal

Moses Elijah McGarry 1940 Liberal

Moses Elijah McGarry 1945 Liberal

William F. Carroll 1949 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1953 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1957 Liberal

Robert S. MacLellan 1958 Progressive Conservative

Allan J. MacEachen 1962 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1963 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1965 Liberal

Cape Breton Highlands-Canso (1968-1997)

This riding was created in 1966 from Antigonish-Guysborough, Inverness-Richmond, and North Cape Breton and Victoria ridings. It consisted initially of the counties of Antigonish and Inverness, and parts of the counties of Guysborough, Victoria and Richmond.

In 1987, it was redefined to consist of the County of Antigonish, and parts of the counties of Inverness, Victoria, Richmond and Guysborough lying to the east of the meridian of Longitude 62 West. It was abolished in 1996 when it was redistributed into the Bras d’Or, Pictou-Antigonish-Guysborough, and Sydney-Victoria ridings.

Allan J. MacEachen 1968 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1972 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1974 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1979 Liberal

Allan J. MacEachen 1980 Liberal

Lawrence O’Neil 1984 Progressive Conservative

Francis LeBlanc 1988 Liberal

Bras d’Or

The riding of Bras d’Or was created in 1996 from parts of Cape Breton Highlands-Canso and Cape Breton-East Richmond ridings.

Michelle Dockrill 1997 NDP

Bras d’Or- Cape Breton

Bras d’Or was renamed Bras d’Or-Cape Breton in 1998. It was abolished in 2003.

Rodger Cuzner 2004 Liberal

Cape Breton-Canso

Most of the territory of Bras d’Or-Cape breton (except for the community of Sydney River) was incorporated into a new riding called Cape Breton-Canso, and it also added a portion of Pictou-Antigonish-Guysborough on the mainland.

The district included eastern Guysborough County, and the western, southern and eastern coasts of Cape Breton Island. Communities include Glace Bay, Louisbourg, Inverness, Cheticamp, St. Peter’s, Port Hawkesbury, Mulgrave, Guysborough, Dominion, and Canso. The area is 9,438 square kilometres.

Rodger Cuzner 2000-2019 Liberal

In 2008, the Liberals won most of their support on Cape Breton Island, whereas the mainland portion of the riding voted Conservative with a few Liberal and NDP pockets The Conservatives and the NDP both won a small handful of polls on the island, and the Greens won a poll containing Judique.

Mike Kelloway 2019 Liberal

Mike Kelloway 2021 Liberal