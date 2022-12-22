Home Community Lights for Life at the Strait-Richmond Hospital Community Lights for Life at the Strait-Richmond Hospital By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santa Claus paid a visit to the 19th annual Lights for Life event at the Strait-Richmond Hospital. Contributed photosA $1,000 donation was presented to the Strait Richmond Healthcare Foundation by the Louisdale Fleur de Lis Seniors Club. Pictured are (from the left): Dianne Landry, Lucille Martell, Brenda White, Robert Goyetche, and Aurine Richard. Pictured is one of the Christmas trees lit up during the 19th annual Lights for Life event in Evanston. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is pictured with Santa Claus at the 19th annual Lights for Life event at Strait-Richmond Hospital. Santa Claus was a popular guy at Lights for Life on Dec. 19.