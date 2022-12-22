ANTIGONISH: StFX said it has accelerated efforts to advance accessibility on its campus, informed by its first university-wide Accessibility Plan.

According to a press release issued by StFX on Dec. 15, the plan identifies specific goals and initiatives to advance accessibility in the community and ensure that the university supports the Province of Nova Scotia’s goal of being an accessible province by 2030, for persons with disabilities and individuals who experience barriers to equal access.

“Creating and supporting a campus culture based on equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility is a priority for the university,” said Andy Hakin, StFX President and Vice-Chancellor. “The StFX Accessibility Plan is an important strategy that, upon full implementation, will advance the human rights of persons with disabilities, and have a significant positive impact on our campus community.”

StFX said its Accessibility Plan, informed by the Province of Nova Scotia Access By Design 2030 Plan. as well as the Nova Scotia Post-Secondary Accessibility Framework, identifies six key areas where improvements are needed and the university’s commitment to each: teaching, learning, and research; information and communication; goods and services; employment; transportation; and built environment.

Each area of commitment is supported by a series of goals and recommendations, which StFX said it will track to measure progress towards facilitating accessibility for persons with disabilities and individuals who experience barriers to accessing post-secondary education and working at the university.

StFX said its commitment to accessibility begins with identifying, removing, and preventing barriers to accessibility in all aspects of university life. These barriers may be attitudinal, organizational, physical, or within the design of information, communications, and technology systems.

StFX said its Accessibility Plan calls for efforts by all members of the university community to work proactively to embed practices related to equity and accessibility in all aspects of our university culture, and experience and cultivate a sense of belonging that supports the dignity, safety, and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff with disabilities and individuals who experience barriers to equal access within its living, learning, and working environment.

The Accessibility Advisory Committee and StFX Student Accessibility Advisory Committee who guided the plan’s development were cross-functional and received input from the community via a campus-wide consultation process, the university said, noting that this input informed the final plan, which also incorporates the Province of Nova Scotia’s initial planning recommendations for post-secondary institutions.

StFX said the Accessibility Plan is envisioned as a catalyst for creating a more equitable, diverse, inclusive, and accessible campus, but that will require a sustained commitment.

“We see these as important first steps,” said Monica Foster, Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Co-Chair of the StFX Accessibility Advisory Committee. “It is clear there is more work to do to better support persons with disabilities and persons who experience barriers to accessibility, and we are committed to ongoing, meaningful action. We all have a role to play.”

With the Accessibility Plan endorsed by the Board of Governors and its vision endorsed by the Senate, StFX said it is well positioned to take the next steps necessary to address systemic issues, create more accessible spaces and enhance capacity to be an equitable living, learning, and working environment for persons with disabilities and individuals who experience barriers in accessing post-secondary education and working at StFX University.

StFX said it will continue to collaborate with other post-secondary institutions, the StFX Accessibility Advisory Committee, the StFX Student Accessibility Advisory Committee, the Nova Scotia Accessibility Directorate, and other campus and community partners to advance the goals and initiatives of this plan.

As the university launches the Accessibility Plan, they said it is a perfect time to renew its commitment and take action to identify, prevent, and remove barriers to making StFX more accessible. Through individual and collective action, StFX said it can ensure it creates welcoming spaces of belonging, access, and well-being for persons with disabilities.

For more information about the StFX Accessibility Plan or to request alternate print formats, contact: AccessibilityPlan@stfx.ca or visit: visit: https://www.mystfx.ca/accessibility-plan/.