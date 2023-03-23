PORT HAWKESBURY: Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) announced its second annual awards for health care providers.

The critical roles health care workers play and the sacrifices they make to serve local communities will be recognized during a special ceremony in April to acknowledge deserving honorees, the CBSRH noted.

The Community of Care Awards will allow members of the community to participate by nominating outstanding health care professionals in the region, the CBSRH said, noting that all residents are invited to consider the health care workers in Cape Breton South who they feel should be acknowledged for extraordinary contributions.

According to the CBSRH, these contributions will include: providing exceptional care to patients; helping community members navigate the health care system; providing support to coworkers and other employees in local facilities; going above and beyond to make the day of a resident in long term care; volunteering their time with an organization that promotes health and wellness; demonstrating outstanding commitment to their field of work; and working as a team to improve health care delivery.

The CBSRH said nominations are open exclusively to health care professionals working in the Town of Port Hawkesbury, as well as Inverness and Richmond counties. To be considered, they said an individual must be currently working in the health care sector, either full-time or part-time, in any profession.

The CBSRH said a link to a nomination form is available on their Facebook page, or those interested can contact: gmacdonald@capebretonrecruiting.com. Nominations close today (March 22) at 5 p.m. and a committee will review and determine the winners, which will be announced leading up to the awards gala in April, the group added.