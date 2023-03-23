HALIFAX: The provincial government said new funding will allow older Nova Scotians to have more options to stay healthy, active, and socially connected in their communities.

Thirty-seven groups across Nova Scotia are receiving grants to help create age-friendly environments and promote healthy aging, the province said, noting the government is investing more than $460,000 in these projects through the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program.

Among the groups approved for funding is $10,700 to the Arts Health Antigonish Society for “A Tapestry of Tales” where stories from a diverse group of local seniors will be gathered and shared, the province said. They said the tales will be collected and shaped by local artists, then shared with the community through radio podcasts.

The Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre was approved for $10,000 for “Working Together: Engagement and Connections for Older Adults,” which is a community outreach project to increase awareness, said the province.

The Glendale and Area Community Co-operative will get $10,000 for the Seniors Drop-in and Connect Program, which the province said focuses on supporting mental wellness.

Telile: Isle Madame Community Television Association will receive $15,000 for “In Our Day,” which is a series of friendly and fun-filled lunch conversations with local seniors on their lived experiences revolving around topics of culture, economy, social change, tradition, and health.

The We’koqma’q First Nation’s “Elders Winter Accessibility Program,” a community-based service for elders, was greenlit for $10,000, the province noted.

“By supporting community-led projects and efforts, the grants are helping older Nova Scotians stay healthy and live better, more active, engaged lives in their communities,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

According to the province, this year’s grants support a wide range of projects for seniors, including: physical and social activities; learning new hobbies and skills; improving digital and computer skills; helping overcome loneliness and becoming more socially connected; and providing non-medical support to seniors in their homes or communities.

The Age-Friendly Communities Grant program annually provides grants of up to $25,000 for community-wide efforts to create age-friendly environments and promote healthy aging, the province said.

The province said groups eligible to apply include not-for-profit organizations and co-operatives, municipalities, First Nations communities, and universities.

Along with these grants, the province added that it is working to build and improve more long-term care rooms, hire and train more continuing care professionals, and support the staff working in the sector so Nova Scotians have better access to continuing care.