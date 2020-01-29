Long-awaited rehabilitation project gets another extension

ARICHAT: A local yacht club was granted an extension to complete a long-awaited project.

The regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on January 27 in Arichat accepted the recommendation of the committee-of the-whole to grant a one-year extension, ending March 31, 2021, to a $20,000 municipal infrastructure grant to the Lennox Passage Yacht Club to allow its rehabilitation project to be completed.

Council voted against an amendment proposed by district 1 councillor James Goyetche that this be the last extension sought by the group since this is the second extension.

“If the project is not completed this year, that means that I don’t foresee it, going ahead in the first place,” Goyetche told council. “That means that this $20,000 is surplus, it could be transferred into operational funds.”

Noting that he understood the point Goyetche was trying to make, district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher echoed the sentiments of the rest of council, requesting that they wait until the deadline before deciding their next course of action.

“There’s other things that can come up in between this time that might postpone the project for another six or seven months,” Boucher responded. “After March 21, 2021, something else could come up and they may need a couple of extra months to spend that funding.”

Following last week’s meeting, Warden Brian Marchand noted the grant was approved three years ago and doesn’t interfere with the current budget.

“We’re confident they’re going to give it their best,” Marchand said of the yacht club. “There were a lot of issues between agencies, things have been changed… land ownership, there’s been issues. They’ve been trying their best to work through it and I think now that they’re ready to move forward this summer and fall.”

For more on this project, go to: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/debate-arises-over-grant-requests/.