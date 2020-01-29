ARICHAT: Councillors were provided with a breakdown of the planning commission’s budget for the next fiscal year.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on January 27 in Arichat, the Eastern District Planning Commission’s (EDPC) 2020-2021 budget was reviewed.

Warden Brian Marchand told council the budget covers the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, including the contributions of each municipal unit, operating estimates, revenues, and the uniform assessment for each municipality.

Last March, council voted to give a one-year notice to leave the EDPC (https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/richmond-gives-notice-to-leave-edpc-cbren/).

Because of lost revenue due to assessment decreases and increased costs, Marchand said council had to look at cost-savings.

Before making a final decision, council agreed to have municipal staff conduct an analysis, with updated numbers, of the cost of staying with the EDPC versus doing their own work, then report back to council.

In October, council accepted the recommendation of its committee-of-the-whole to continue the municipality’s relationship with the EDPC because it would cost significantly more for the municipality operate its own planning department (https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/richmond-decides-to-remain-part-of-planning-commission/).

Under its memorandum of understanding between the planning commission and its member municipalities, the warden said a one-year notice period is required before officially leaving.

In response to a question from deputy warden Alvin Martell whether this was provided for information purposes only, Marchand responded that the EDPC did already approve this operating budget.

“There’s a surplus of a couple hundred thousand, I really feel that this should be utilized but an interesting comment was made, with the new municipal planning strategy put on by municipal affairs, we’re going to need some extra money so this $25,000-plus can get utilized for that, and it won’t increase the municipal contributions,” Marchand told council.

Following the meeting on January 27, Marchand explained that the Department of Municipal Affairs wants the entire province zoned and the municipalities within the EDPC will have to incur those costs. The warden is hoping the province will assist.

“There’s areas in the six municipalities and towns that are involved in the EDPC that have many areas that are not zoned so the director of the EDPC is going to have to hire more people, and that’s going to be a cost,” Marchand noted. “We’re hoping the province is going to share, they said they’re going to share with all of the municipalities to get this work done.”