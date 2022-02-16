PORT HAWKESBURY: Frank Eckhardt is scheduled to appear in court later this month on a variety of charges.

Late last year, the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit announced that they charged the 56-year-old Eckhardt with firearms offences after executing a search warrant.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the RCMP said they received a report of shots being fired near a residence on the West Bay Road in Cape George. Police said they started an investigation which was later turned over the SCEU.

On Dec. 23, the RCMP said they arrested Eckhardt in a vehicle stop on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s, and a short time, they searched his residence.

According to warrant information provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary from Dec. 23, 2021, items located at 480 Smiths Road in Grand River include: discharged Nosler.803 rifle ammunition cartridges; a Savage model 10.308 bolt action rifle; a J.P. Sauer&Sohn .22 rifle; a Carl Gustafs Swedish Mauser bolt action rifle; a Winchester 1300XTR 12-gauge pump action shotgun; a Kragg Jorgensen 30 to 40 bolt action rifle; a Norinco JW2000 12-gauge, double barreled shotgun; two Remington 12-gauge shotgun shells; a Sig Sauer P320 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; a Glock 35 Gen4 40 S&W semi-automatic handgun; Glock magazines and pistol rounds; Alfa Proj 22 calibre revolvers with leather holsters; 22 WM ammunition; a black leather belt with two Gryphon pistol holders; a Thompson Centre percussion .45 calibre pistol; a Percussion pistol; 50 pre-measured containers of black powder; a Sig Sauer magazine with five rounds of ammunition; 23 boxes of Blazer brand ammunition; 10 boxes of PMC brand ammunition; nine boxes of Winchester Super X ammunition; nine boxes of 22 WMR CCI brand ammunition; two boxes of Browning brand .308 ammunition; two 1,000 gram containers of Swiss brand black powder; 41 boxes of 22 WM Hornandy brand ammunition; five boxes of 40 calibre Remington brand ammunition; four boxes of 22 calibre Sellier & Bellot brand ammunition; one box of Federal brand ammunition; 23 boxes of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition; 19 boxes of Hornandy brand .308 ammunition; and two pieces of firearms registration documents.

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, the warrant information said police also found Canadian currency in: a brown envelope with $80,000; a black pouch containing $29,050; a large envelop holding $100,000; another envelope with $3,000; a white envelope with $3,500 in it; and an Amazon envelop in which $21,300 was found.

Eckhardt was charged with: three counts of careless transportation of a firearm; four counts of careless storage of a firearm; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unlawful; and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained in the commission of an offence, according to the RCMP.

According to information provided to The Reporter by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, on Dec. 20, 2021, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint from Sandra Schmidt reporting gunshots at her property in Cape George. After meeting, the RCMP said they obtained a statement from her and her partner Dirk Westerhoff, who charge that Eckhardt was trying to intimidate them.

“Police learned that Schmidt and Westerhoff were on their property with their son cutting down a Christmas tree in the afternoon, (when) they heard two gunshots and hid in the woods until police were contacted,” the warrant application reads. “Schmidt and Westerhoff believed (however did not see) the shooter to be Frank Eckhardt who owns property beside them, and who they recently reported for extortion to the St. Peter’s RCMP. During the statements with Westerhoff and Schmidt, police learned of multiple firearms related offences committed by Eckhardt throughout 2021.”

In the warrant information, police spoke with Schmidt on Dec. 20, 2021 and she told investigators that after moving to Canada from Germany in December, 2020, she and her family lived with Eckhardt, then later bought land from him in Cape George.

When they opened a gym in St. Peter’s, the couple told officers that they leased the building from Eckhardt, but when issues arose in the fall of 2021, that prompted them to end the lease agreement. They said Eckhardt was “not happy” and made threats, leading to the extortion charges.

In a press release issued on Dec. 10, Richmond County District RCMP confirmed that they arrested and charged Eckhardt with extortion.

The RCMP said they started their investigation on Dec. 1. The RCMP said Eckhardt demanded money or property from the victims, or he would ensure that the victims temporary work visas were revoked, which would result in their deportation. He was released on conditions.

Schmidt told police that Eckhardt had many weapons, including firearms and “keeps his guns loaded at all times.”

When officers contacted the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, they learned that Eckhardt’s firearms licence was in review status after he was charged with extortion. Although his licence includes restricted firearms, such as handguns, the RCMP said Eckhardt registered two restricted firearms in May, 2019 and a third in December, 2020.

Another witness, identified in warrant documents as “EUE,” confirmed by phone to investigators that Eckhardt showed him his gun lockers at his home; one for firearms, the other for ammunition.

According to the warrant, the RCMP discovered that Eckhardt was the subject of eight prior police investigations, beginning in 2018, and was the subject of a firearms complaint in August, 2021 when a female reported that she was “confronted” by a man carrying a long gun on Eckhardt’s property

In 2020, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists were establishing a new radical colony in Cape Breton.

Citing documents the German weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicated that Eckhardt, who was with F.E. Property Sales, was among those spearheading the initiative.

Der Spiegel identified Eckhardt as a “Reichsbuerger,” which is an individual who challenges the legitimacy of the modern German state that arose after the Nazi defeat.

Eckhardt is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 28 for arraignment.