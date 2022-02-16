Antigonish RCMP officer charged with uttering threats

ANTIGONISH: An Antigonish RCMP officer has been charged by the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Cst. Dennis Gould will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 6, to face a single charge of uttering threats. The charge relates to an incident at his home in St. Andrews in late January, while the officer was off-duty.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione. He said SIRT can independently launch an investigation, or begin one after a referral from a chief of police, the head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia. or the Minister of Justice. It can also investigate a complaint from the public, he noted.

“The SIRT team is a civilian oversight of law enforcement and it’s independent from police forces and independent from government, so you don’t have police investigating police,” Cacchione told The Reporter. “It used to be, if somebody made a complaint that an officer in a police department did something wrong, somebody in that police department investigated.”

According to Cacchione, in the late evening on Jan. 24, the RCMP received a call from a friend of the affected party alleging Gould had made a threat to harm the affected party via a third party, and on social media.

In accordance with the Police Act, the RCMP referred the matter to the SIRT which assumed responsibility for the investigation, Cacchione explained.

Provincial Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporer with the SIRT taking the case, it was out of the RCMP’s hands.

“As for the matter that was referred to SIRT, you will have to follow up with them concerning the referral and why they have taken over the investigation.”

On Jan. 25, SIRT was contacted by the Northeast Nova District of the RCMP about an allegation of an off-duty officer uttering threats.

“We received a referral from the RCMP, and as a result we conducted an investigation in the public interest,” Cacchione said. “We looked at it, our mandate if you look at the Police Act, not only deals with serious injury, death, bodily harm, sexual assaults, but there’s also a component on public interest.”

While Cacchione couldn’t speak on details of the case as it’s before the courts, a preliminary media release from SIRT stated the team was responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, “which includes all allegations of domestic violence.”

A public report summarizing the results of the investigation must be filed within three months after it is finished.