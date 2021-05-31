Long-term care facilities approved for provincial-federal funding

STRAIT AREA: The federal and provincial governments are joining forces to make improvements at long-term care facilities in the region.

On May 27, federal and provincial officials announced funding for upgrades to 33 long-term care facilities across the province, a press release from the federal government said, noting that in total, 39 projects will undergo building and system upgrades.

“We know, and we’ve learned a lot, in particular through COVID, about opportunities to increase the safety of our facilities and through infect prevention control, and other projects,” Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey told The Reporter. “This is about being resilient in moving forward and investing in our health infrastructure.”

The R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish was approved for $108,096 in federal funding and $27,024 in provincial funds for upgrades to their Wander Guard system, and the replacement of all handrails within the facility.

“(This is) something they’ve identified as a really important tool to provide care and service to the residents of the facility,” Delorey noted.

Inverary Manor in Inverness was given the go-head to receive $337,259 from the federal government, and $84,315 from the province to restore windows and replace three humidifiers.

St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat was greenlit for a $941,896 federal contribution and $235,474 from the province to replace counters and sinks in resident’s washrooms, expand the dining room, and replace the flooring in corridors of the building.

Richmond Villa was approved for two projects, one to replace the siding on the entire building, which entailed federal funding of $535,988 and $133,997 from the provincial government. The other project involves the construction of a new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) storage building, and to make it happen, the federal government contributed $82,108, while the province kicked in $20,527.

Richmond Liberal candidate Matt Haley told The Reporter the pandemic has highlighted infrastructure needs, and $1.8 million for facilities in Richmond County will help address those.

“Both St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre and the Richmond Villa are critical to making sure that Richmond County seniors who need care can remain close to their families and loved ones,” Haley said. “Our provincial and federal Liberal governments have heard those needs and are responding in a big way to ensure the safety of the residents and front line health workers.”

Also under the joint funding announcement, seven projects will see upgrades and repairs to hospitals and health care centres, including the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Glace Bay Hospital, Nova Scotia Hospital and Veterans Memorial Building, Valley Regional Hospital, and Aberdeen Hospital.

“Just because the investment is not in the hospital, right in our immediate community, the investments are there for all Nova Scotians,” Delorey noted. “Aberdeen provides more orthopedic services for surgery here in this region. That’s a service not available here in Antigonish, so investments in that hospital will support people in Antigonish and surrounding area. Similarly, there are services provided at St. Martha’s Hospital that aren’t available to residents in Pictou, and so there are residents that come down here for services as well.”

The Government of Canada said it is providing over $11.4 million in projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

According to the press release, the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.8 million from general revenue.