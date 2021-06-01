NSCC wants to return to more in-person learning

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) is preparing to offer more in-person options for students in the upcoming school year.

On May 26, the NSCC announced its program delivery plans for the 2021-22 academic year.

While it is planning for more in-person learning, supports and services, the NSCC said it is continuing with some online and blended program delivery beginning in September.

“The health and safety of our community remains a priority of the college,” said NSCC President Don Bureaux. “Thanks to our employees and students, we have learned a great deal while continuing our operations throughout a global pandemic.”

For the 2021-2022 school year, the NSCC said most programs will be offered in-person, on campus; some programs will be offered in-person, on campus but with a blended fall 2021 term; some programs will be blended (a combination of in-person and online courses); and some programs will be offered fully online.

Niki Toomey, Communications Advisor with NSCC’s Marketing and Communications said there will be changes to two programs at the Strait Area Campus. IT General, which is currently in-person, will switch to online synchronous in the coming school year, she said, while the Adult Learning Program, which is now in-person, will move to blended learning.

Overall Toomey said things will be much the same at the local campus.

“The global pandemic turned our world upside down,” Toomey told The Reporter. “We moved many services online to support students who learned virtually. As the year progressed, and our community and the broader community adapted to those changes and followed the health and safety directives, we watched as our students and employees rose to the challenge and progressed through to a successful year.”

Toomey noted that the most recent shutdown offered “unexpected challenges.”

“This included adding some flexibility with the revised end of term date (August 4, 2021) to help support our students with the completion of any remaining components of spring/summer term program requirements,” she said.

The NSCC said it offers more than 130 programs at 17 campuses and learning centres – some 300 distinct program offerings. All 2021-22 program updates as well as 2021-22 tuition, fees and program costs are published on the NSCC website where students can also find information on Student Awards and Financial Aid, the college noted.

NSCC will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual convocation on Oct. 23.