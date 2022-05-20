St. John Ambulance is coming to Port Hawkesbury and we are looking for volunteers.

With a history of nearly 1,000 years, St. John Ambulance is one of the oldest humanitarian organizations in the world. In early times, safe accommodations, food, and medical care were offered to anyone in need regardless of their religion, race, or beliefs.

Here in Canada, St. John Ambulance has provided first aid since 1882 and using first aid skills to help others in need is the heart of the organization.

Volunteer Medical Responders (VMRs) are a group of uniformed individuals, trained in first aid, who volunteer their time to provide services at a wide range of community events.

Upon joining the program, we will provide the training, field experience and mentorship to help you change your life and the lives of people in your community.

For more information on the Volunteer Medical Responder Program, please contact: Kelsey at: kelsey.robson@sja.ca or (902) 377-2301.

Ann Steylen

Port Hawkesbury